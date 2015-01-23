In a statement to The Verge, the Google brand says it's "making some adjustments" to a profanity policy it unveiled in November after receiving blowback from creators. The rule limits or removes ads on videos where someone swears within the first 15 seconds or has "focal usage" of rude words throughout, and is guaranteed to completely demonetize a clip if swearing either occurs in the first seven seconds or dominates the content.

[...] YouTube hasn't said just what it plans to change, so it's not clear if the revised policy will satisfy those affected. For now, creators won't have much recourse beyond watching their use of cuss words. The uncertainty isn't necessarily prompting an exodus, but it is leading some video makers to reduce their dependence on YouTube as a source of income.