The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has published its 2022 annual report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the government's new phrase for UFOs. In addition to the 144 UAP reports covered in the ODNI's preliminary assessment from June 2021, there have been an additional 247 new reports and another 119 that were either since discovered or reported outside the preliminary collection period.

As of August 30, 2022, a total of 510 UAP reports have been cataloged and even more information is supplied in the classified version of this report, the agency said.

According to an initial analysis, 26 reports where characterized as unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or UAS-like entities, 163 were characterized as balloon or balloon-like entities and six were attributed to clutter (birds, weather events, or airborne debris like plastic bags). Notably, initial characterization does not mean positively resolved or unidentified.

The ODNI and the newly established All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which will serve as the DoD's focal point for UAP, will use the initial characterization to efficiently and effectively leverage resources against the remaining 171 uncharacterized and unattributed UAP reports, some of which appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities that require further analysis.

The ODNI and AARO acknowledge that a select number of UAP incidents may be attributable to sensor irregularities or variances, such as operator or equipment error.