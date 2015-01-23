Stories
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Suffered an Alarming Memory Glitch

posted by janrinok on Tuesday January 17, @03:06AM
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Suffered an Alarming Memory Glitch:

The problem was likely caused by a radiation spike produced by Jupiter's tumultuous magnetosphere, according to the space agency.

NASA'S Jupiter mission is back in action after suffering from an acute case of spacecraft amnesia, which caused the Juno spacecraft to temporarily lose access to data stored in its memory.

The NASA spacecraft resumed its regular operations on December 29, the space agency announced on Tuesday. Juno went into safe mode on December 17 due to a memory anomaly that took place following the spacecraft's 47th close flyby of Jupiter and its moon Io.

After completing its flyby on December 14, Juno began the process of sending science data to ground control, but the downlink was disrupted. The solar-powered orbiter had difficulty accessing the memory stored in its onboard computer. The glitch was likely caused by Juno flying through a radiation-heavy area in Jupiter's magnetosphere, causing a radiation spike that messed with its systems, NASA explained in its statement.

NASA's mission control rebooted the spacecraft and put it in safe mode until the issue was resolved. Shortly after, ground control was able to recover the science data collected during the last flyby and successfully downlink it to Earth, with only a tiny bit of data being corrupted by the memory glitch, according to NASA.

"The science data from the solar-powered spacecraft's most recent flyby of Jupiter and its moon Io appears to be intact," NASA wrote in the statement. "Instrument recovery activities are now complete, and the spacecraft is functioning nominally."

  Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 17, @03:24AM

    Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 17, @03:24AM

    From https://www.electronicproducts.com/super-rad-hard-electronics-aboard-nasas-juno-spacecraft-now-orbiting-jupiter/ [electronicproducts.com]

    Engineers at Lockheed Martin Space Systems designed a special radiation vault made of titanium for the crafts centralized electronics hub. While other materials exist that make good radiation blockers, they chose titanium because lead is too soft to withstand the vibrations of launch and some other materials were too difficult to work with.

    Each titanium wall measures nearly 9 square feet in area, and about 1 centimeter (a third of an inch) thick. This box encloses Juno's command and data handling unit, power and data distribution unit, and about 20 other electronic assemblies. The whole vault weighs about 172 kilograms (~400 pounds) and will reduce the exposure to radiation by 800 times. The vault will not completely prevent every Jovian electron, ion, or proton from hitting the system, but it will dramatically slow down the aging effect radiation has on electronics for the duration of the mission.

    Juno uses a RAD750 radiation hardened processor from BAE systems. It is a licensed, rad-hard version of the IBM PowerPC 750 with performance of better than 400 MIPS operating at 200 MHz and uses 0.15 μm radiation-hardened bulk CMOS. The IC operates over -55° to 125°C and is in a 360-pin ceramic package with CGA. The first RAD750 flight units were launched in 2005 on Deep Impact, XSS-11, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter missions. Since then 28 additional RAD750 microprocessors have been launched.

    More details at the link.

