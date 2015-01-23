from the old-school-AI dept.
With all the bruhaha around ChatGPT, GPT-3 and friends like: Jasper, Article Forge and growthbar, let me just reminisce about the summer of 1984 when I made a word-salad generator that would log on to (teenage enemy) BBSs at 4 in the morning and fill their pages with uncanny valley residing content peppered with local usernames and hot topics of the day, fed at a semi-human imitating 140-240 baud with occasional pauses "for thought" - sysops would sometimes listen to their servers and content dumped in at full speed sounds different than human driven keyboard output, but humans can be imitated...
Swerving back to the title content: Garage Band, similar to AI story writers, Garage Band is one of many Digital Audio Workstation programs out there, used by the likes of Moby, Ed Sheeran, Trent Reznor, and let's be honest: "Avid Pro Tools is the DAW of choice, being used by producers on 65% of the top 100 albums from the past 10 years." The thing about Garage Band is: if you have any recent Apple gear (we still have a 6 year old iPad mini), then you have it included with your OS: for free. If not, there are many many free, low cost, and not so low cost DAW tools out there, but focusing on the "so free it's bundled with the OS" Garage Band, which has gadzillions of tutorials available, let me just hit the high points of what I discovered yesterday after basically ignoring the depth of what DAWs have become over the last 40 years.
See, in 1983 I was directly programming the 4 channel sound synthesizer on Atari 400/800 computers, in 1989 I built a MIDI controlled sound synthesizer out of some PLDs and a (fixed point 16 bit) TI DSP. I briefly opened various DAW softwares over the years since then, including Garage Band about 5-6 years ago - even bought a little keyboard as controller input to Garage Band for the kids to see if they would take an interest (they didn't). At that time, I went just deep enough into the software to see the drum sequencer and the thousands upon thousands of synthesizer voices, fancy real instrument interfaces, etc. What I didn't discover at that time were the Autoplayers - which basically give the DAW operator a studio full of session musicians who can drum in various styles and auto-play appropriate melody lines, chord progressions, etc. on basically all the instruments, started with a single click, then tunable in three to thirty dimensions to whatever you may be looking for in your musical production.
Couple this with ChatGPT writing lyrics and a good singing synthesizer or two, and Pop music is going to have a hard time keeping up with the flood of semi-original studio quality productions coming out of pre-teens' bedrooms.
Still, after playing with it for a few hours yesterday, what's still lacking is the "soul" of the songs. Sure, it sounds professional, because it is more professionally played than most professional musicians can manage. There are only 12 tones in the scale and only so many chord progressions that "sound right" in western music, it wouldn't be too hard to run the gamut of available permutations - maybe copyright them all so we can finally beat Mickey Mouse at his own game: if every melody possible is copyrighted in 2023, there's no way to copyright any new ones...
Anyway, 13 year old school kids - given AI assistance in writing their poetry and music - can probably relate better to other 11-13 year old school kids about the issues that matter to them today than any corporate record producers ever could. If they can focus on their songwriting for more than a couple of hours, they are on a much more level playing field today than four guys from Liverpool having to get lucky hooking up with production, distribution and promotion sufficient to ignite their popularity.
And, I suppose that's the thing about AI generated writing, as well. If it's used as a tool, with a decent amount of care, feeding and editing of the output, it can help real writers write better articles in much less time than they used to have to invest. Too bad that it's also being used by bad writers putting in low effort to generate a flood of uncanny valley crap that takes far too much effort to spot as junk and sort it from good content.
Were you looking for a point? This is more of an Art-house post, the point is left to you: the reader / responder in the comments below. Find your own point, and share.