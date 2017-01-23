With greater global connectivity, the case for 6G telecommunications has become more apparent than ever before. The generations of wireless cellular technology (or the Gs) have been incrementing every 10 years: 1G prior to 1990, 2G in 1990, 3G in 2000, 4G in 2010, and 5G in 2020. We expect 6G to roll out in 2030.

[...] The pace of technological development is now swifter than ever, but societal implications often become afterthoughts.

[...] In the lead-up to announcing the SDGs, Jeffrey D. Sachs—while he was special advisor to the U.N. secretary-general—proposed in April 2015 an integrated vision for sustainable development. The integrated approach would advance a "holistic vision of systems analysis, where we have to understand how natural, technological, and sociopolitical systems interact," Sachs said.

[...] A recent example that illustrates the point was the rollout of 5G in 2020. It required the installation of cellphone towers or masts. Because community members did not understand the benefits of the installations or were not sufficiently consulted, several of the towers were not renewed. Some even were set on fire. With fast advancements in AI expected thanks to 6G, the fear of technology and what it might or might not do continues to be discussed in many parts of the world.