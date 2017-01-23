from the I'm-sure-it-will-be-fine dept.
Over 120 PLC models contain a serious vulnerability—and no fix is on the way:
In 2009, the computer worm Stuxnet crippled hundreds of centrifuges inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant by targeting the software running on the facility's industrial computers, known as programmable logic controllers. The exploited PLCs were made by the automation giant Siemens and were all models from the company's ubiquitous, long-running SIMATIC S7 product series. Now, more than a decade later, Siemens disclosed today that a vulnerability in its S7-1500 series could be exploited by an attacker to silently install malicious firmware on the devices and take full control of them.
The vulnerability was discovered by researchers at the embedded device security firm Red Balloon Security after they spent more than a year developing a methodology to evaluate the S7-1500's firmware, which Siemens has encrypted for added protection since 2013. Firmware is the low-level code that coordinates hardware and software on a computer. The vulnerability stems from a basic error in how the cryptography is implemented, but Siemens can't fix it through a software patch because the scheme is physically burned onto a dedicated ATECC CryptoAuthentication chip. As a result, Siemens says it has no fix planned for any of the 122 S7-1500 PLC models that the company lists as being vulnerable.
Siemens says that because the vulnerability requires physical access to exploit on its own, customers should mitigate the threat by assessing "the risk of physical access to the device in the target deployment" and implementing "measures to make sure that only trusted personnel have access to the physical hardware." The researchers point out, though, that the vulnerability could potentially be chained with other remote access vulnerabilities on the same network as the vulnerable S7-1500 PLCs to deliver the malicious firmware without in-person contact. [...]
[...] "This separate crypto core is a very rudimentary chip. It's not like a big processor, so it doesn't really know who it's talking to or what's going on in the broader context," Red Balloon's Skipper says. "So if you can tell it the right things that you observed the processor telling it, it will talk to you as if you are the processor. So we can get in between the processor and the crypto core and then we basically tell it, 'Hey, we are the processor and we are going to give you some data and we want you to encrypt it.' And the little crypto core isn't going to question that. It just does it."
Siemens notes that the vulnerabilities are not related to the company's own firmware update process and do not give attackers the ability to hijack that distribution channel. But the fact that any S7-1500 can become a firmware-blessing oracle is significant and bestows a power that individual devices should not have, undermining the whole purpose of encrypting the firmware in the first place.
[...] Though Siemens says it is addressing the S7-1500 vulnerability in new models, the population of vulnerable 1500s in industrial control and critical infrastructure systems around the world is extensive, and these units will remain in use for decades.
"Siemens is saying that this will not be fixed, so it's not just a zero-day—this will remain a forever day until all the vulnerable 1500s go out of service," Cui says. "It could be dangerous to leave this unaddressed."