Iconic musician David Crosby, RIP:
Iconic musician David Crosby has died at 81. The co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash also had a long solo career beginning in 1971 with the absolute masterpiece If I Could Only Remember My Name.
"David was fearless in life and in music," posted Graham Nash. "He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most."
What memories do you have of the man or his music?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, @08:39PM
Copy/edit of my earlier comment to Hubie's Journal:
Nice long obit & bio in NY Times, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/19/arts/music/david-crosby-dead.html [nytimes.com] [nytimes.com]
Paywalled? Try https://archive.is/DOsoz#selection-667.43-667.59 [archive.is] [archive.is]
A middle school music teacher (late 60's) broke out of a rut of playing us show tunes and European classical...by playing the Byrds "Eight Miles High" one day. I don't know what happened to that teacher, but he really opened my ears.
A few years later, we about wore out a copy of the CSNY live album, Four Way Street, still a nice listen after all these years.