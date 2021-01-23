I couldn't find any stories on this leak, except from Schneier on Security:

Cellebrite is the global leader in partnering with public and private organizations to transform how they manage Digital Intelligence in investigations to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and ensure data privacy. Schneier is a bit more cynical:

Cellebrite is cyberweapons arms manufacturer that sells smartphone forensic software to governments around the world.

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices.

Leaked data available on Substack and 4chan.

Ed. note: Two other sources:

https://www.hackread.com/hacktivists-leak-cellebrite-msab-data/

https://ddosecrets.substack.com/p/cellebrite-msab-phone-forensics-leak