Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hacked Cellebrite and MSAB Software Released

posted by hubie on Sunday January 22, @09:36AM   Printer-friendly
Code Security

fliptop writes:

I couldn't find any stories on this leak, except from Schneier on Security:

Cellebrite is the global leader in partnering with public and private organizations to transform how they manage Digital Intelligence in investigations to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and ensure data privacy. Schneier is a bit more cynical:

Cellebrite is cyberweapons arms manufacturer that sells smartphone forensic software to governments around the world.

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices.

Leaked data available on Substack and 4chan.

Ed. note: Two other sources:
    https://www.hackread.com/hacktivists-leak-cellebrite-msab-data/
    https://ddosecrets.substack.com/p/cellebrite-msab-phone-forensics-leak

Original Submission


«  Finnish Parliament Reminds Us That Copyright Should Not Trump Fundamental Human Rights
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Hacked Cellebrite and MSAB Software Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.