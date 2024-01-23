from the circle-of-life dept.
Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die.
I call this enshittification, and it is a seemingly inevitable consequence arising from the combination of the ease of changing how a platform allocates value, combined with the nature of a "two sided market," where a platform sits between buyers and sellers, hold each hostage to the other, raking off an ever-larger share of the value that passes between them.
[...] Search Amazon for "cat beds" and the entire first screen is ads, including ads for products Amazon cloned from its own sellers, putting them out of business (third parties have to pay 45% in junk fees to Amazon, but Amazon doesn't charge itself these fees). All told, the first five screens of results for "cat bed" are 50% ads.
This is enshittification: surpluses are first directed to users; then, once they're locked in, surpluses go to suppliers; then once they're locked in, the surplus is handed to shareholders and the platform becomes a useless pile of shit. From mobile app stores to Steam, from Facebook to Twitter, this is the enshittification lifecycle.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Wednesday January 25, @03:13PM
"enshittification", can't say I've heard that one.
I mean, if you thought Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok were "valuable resources" or anything other than privacy invasion data gathering schemes, you may need to re-think a few things.
Amazon is an online store, Steam is a platform for digital distribution of games, and Google is an advertisement/e-mail/search/smartphone OS behemoth.
Facebook is that gossip platform that replaced MySpace. Twitter was a novel way to let everyone know when you used the restroom. TikTok is the latest software fad that's got kids doing stupid stuff on the internet. They could all die and the world would be a better place.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by richtopia on Wednesday January 25, @03:21PM
My perception is that these platforms have to go down the road of pushing shit in order to achieve profitability. The only reason we get the platforms' original garbage-lite deployment is because money
iswas cheap in the macro economy, so venture capital was shoveling money at anyone with an app idea. Eventually the company is large enough that real shareholders exist and they want payouts - so the company needs to figure out how to generate revenue. Elon's struggle with Twitter may be one of the most public examples of this transition.