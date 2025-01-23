from the OK,-but-I'll-read-it-tomorrow dept.
Procrastination may harm your health. Here's what you can do:
The worst procrastinators probably won't be able to read this story. It'll remind them of what they're trying to avoid, psychologist Piers Steel says.
[...] In a study of thousands of university students, scientists linked procrastination to a panoply of poor outcomes, including depression, anxiety and even disabling arm pain. "I was surprised when I saw that one," says Fred Johansson, a clinical psychologist at Sophiahemmet University in Stockholm. His team reported the results January 4 in JAMA Network Open.
The study is one of the largest yet to tackle procrastination's ties to health. Its results echo findings from earlier studies that have gone largely ignored, says Fuschia Sirois, a behavioral scientist at Durham University in England, who was not involved with the new research.
For years, scientists didn't seem to view procrastination as something serious, she says. The new study could change that. "It's that kind of big splash that's ... going to get attention," Sirois says. "I'm hoping that it will raise awareness of the physical health consequences of procrastination."
It can be hard to tell if certain health problems make people more likely to procrastinate — or the other way around, Johansson says. (It may be a bit of both.) And controlled experiments on procrastination aren't easy to do: You can't just tell a study participant to become a procrastinator and wait and see if their health changes, he says.
In a new study, researchers have tied procrastination to a range of potential health issues and other negative outcomes, including:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Stress
- Disabling arm pain
- Poor sleep quality
- Physical inactivity
- Loneliness
- Economic difficulties
[...] The study was observational, so the team can't say for sure that procrastination causes poor health. But results from other researchers also seem to point in this direction. A 2021 study tied procrastinating at bedtime to depression. And a 2015 study from Sirois' lab linked procrastinating to poor heart health.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Thursday January 26, @04:01PM (1 child)
Well, not right now, but soon, and that's final!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 26, @04:36PM
-Scarlett, GWTW [quotes.net]
[ibid]
(Score: 2) by jonathan on Thursday January 26, @04:11PM
No sh** Sherlock.
Honestly, anyone with common sense would come to the same conclusion.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday January 26, @04:26PM (1 child)
Really? It only took me 6 years to ask the doctor about this rash on my hand.
In my defense, I was waiting to see if it cleared up on its own.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 26, @04:39PM
If a rash hasn't cleared up on its' own in a somewhat reasonable time period. It's not going to clear up. 6 years, is definitely procrastination. It will likely lead to them giving you a bill to tell you that you have dry skin or something equally stupid. Thanks, I'm glad we got that one cleared up! Not that they'll necessarily be able to help you clear it up. Still, it's always "best" to get your doctor's opinion. Certainly better than taking the word of a random person on the internet.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 26, @04:34PM
I will stop procrastinating. I will exercise as much as I should. I will drink as much water as I should. I will get actual diet advice from a licensed professional and stick to it. I will even make sure to do the dishes every night!
Let's see here, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 very good things that everyone could easily do. Yeah, I mean, sure why not? I'll start tomorrow, which turns into next week, which turns into next month, which turns into a forgotten resolution. Then, a new year comes and people start saying, hey you have a new years' resolution? Sure I do. (Last Years' New Years Resolution.) Life is complicated, get over it. Some things will forever be procrastinated on or be forgotten. It's better that way. Sometimes that's the only way you can actually get anything done.
How much of "procrastination" is just someone avoiding X stressful thing? Perhaps all that stress and procrastination is a symptom of an actual problem? A lot of times that actual problem may be something we can't or won't do anything about. For X reason, whether good or bad.
P.S. I didn't actually make any New Years' Resolutions. They are dumb.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 26, @04:37PM
Procrastination... how does it compare with delayed gratification? Health and success wise.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.