Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Webb Telescope Spectrograph Suffers Software Glitch

posted by hubie on Friday January 27, @11:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the try-rebooting-that-fixes-everything dept.
News

upstart writes:

A communications delay timed out the instrument's flight software, and some planned observations will have to be rescheduled:

NASA says the Webb Space Telescope's Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph is currently unavailable for science operations following a software glitch earlier this month.

In a release published yesterday, the agency stated that the issue started on January 15, when a communications delay within the instrument caused its flight software to time out. Flight software is a crucial aspect of any instrument operating in space, as it manages a whole suite of operations on a given spacecraft, including its orientation, communications, data collection, and thermal control.

[...] There have also been some software hiccups. In August, the telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (or MIRI) had a software glitch that paused its operations through November. And in December, there was an issue with the telescope's attitude control, which manages where the telescope is pointing. The glitch put the telescope into safe mode multiple times last month.

[...] Webb has done some tremendous work so far and will continue to illuminate the most ancient and murky regions of the cosmos. You can check out some of what's on the docket, along with other astronomy plans for the year, here.

Original Submission


«  Nasa to Test Nuclear Rockets that Could Fly Astronauts to Mars in Record Time
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Webb Telescope Spectrograph Suffers Software Glitch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.