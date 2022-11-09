from the death-greatly-exaggerated dept.
Expert says the focus on quantum attacks may distract us from more immediate threats:
Three weeks ago, panic swept across some corners of the security world after researchers discovered a breakthrough that, at long last, put the cracking of the widely used RSA encryption scheme within reach by using quantum computing.
Scientists and cryptographers have known for two decades that a factorization method known as Shor's algorithm makes it theoretically possible for a quantum computer with sufficient resources to break RSA. That's because the secret prime numbers that underpin the security of an RSA key are easy to calculate using Shor's algorithm. Computing the same primes using classical computing takes billions of years.
[...]
The paper, published three weeks ago by a team of researchers in China, reported finding a factorization method that could break a 2,048-bit RSA key using a quantum system with just 372 qubits when it operated using thousands of operation steps. The finding, if true, would have meant that the fall of RSA encryption to quantum computing could come much sooner than most people believed.
At the Enigma 2023 Conference in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, computer scientist and security and privacy expert Simson Garfinkel assured researchers that the demise of RSA was greatly exaggerated. For the time being, he said, quantum computing has few, if any, practical applications.
"In the near term, quantum computers are good for one thing, and that is getting papers published in prestigious journals," Garfinkel, co-author with Chris Hoofnagle of the 2021 book Law and Policy for the Quantum Age, told the audience. "The second thing they are reasonably good at, but we don't know for how much longer, is they're reasonably good at getting funding."
Previously: Breaking RSA With a Quantum Computer
Related Stories
Quantum Computers Can Break Major Encryption Method, Researchers Claim
Quantum computers can break major encryption method, researchers claim:
A group of researchers has claimed that quantum computers can now crack the encryption we use to protect emails, bank accounts and other sensitive data. Although this has long been a theoretical possibility, existing quantum computers weren't yet thought to be powerful enough to threaten encryption.
Breaking RSA With a Quantum Computer - Schneier on Security
Breaking RSA with a Quantum Computer - Schneier on Security:
A group of Chinese researchers have just published a paper claiming that they can—although they have not yet done so—break 2048-bit RSA. This is something to take seriously. It might not be correct, but it's not obviously wrong.
We have long known from Shor's algorithm that factoring with a quantum computer is easy. But it takes a big quantum computer, on the orders of millions of qbits, to factor anything resembling the key sizes we use today. What the researchers have done is combine classical lattice reduction factoring techniques with a quantum approximate optimization algorithm. This means that they only need a quantum computer with 372 qbits, which is well within what's possible today. (The IBM Osprey is a 433-qbit quantum computer, for example. Others are on their way as well.)
The Chinese group didn't have that large a quantum computer to work with. They were able to factor 48-bit numbers using a 10-qbit quantum computer. And while there are always potential problems when scaling something like this up by a factor of 50, there are no obvious barriers.
Honestly, most of the paper is over my head—both the lattice-reduction math and the quantum physics. And there's the nagging question of why the Chinese government didn't classify this research. But...wow...maybe...and yikes! Or not.