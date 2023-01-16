The enormous printer weighing more than 12 tons is creating what is believed to be the first 3D-printed, two-story home in the United States.

The machine steadily hums away as it extrudes layers of concrete to build the 4,000-square-foot home in Houston.

Construction will take a total of 330 hours of printing, said architect Leslie Lok, co-founder of design studio Hannah and designer of the home.

[...] The project is a two-year collaboration by Hannah, Peri 3D Construction and Cive, a construction engineering company.