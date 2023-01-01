from the tough-bean-to-crack dept.
Can Science Finally Create a Decent Cup of Decaf?:
Who cares about decaf coffee? I do. I'm a slow caffeine metabolizer, like many millions of others. We folks with a particular type of CYP1A2 gene may adore a perfectly pressed single-origin Arabica but cannot drink a fully caffeinated cup without the caffeine accumulating too quickly, making our hearts beat like bass drums and our brains feel momentarily vaporized. [...] But now there's a chance for us, the metabolically mismatched. A whole new kind of coffee may be on the horizon.
[...] "We begin our time today with a coffee that has faced an extinction of its own: Eugenioides," she said into a light pink jawbone microphone. She went on to explain that the Coffea Eugenioides plant, the genetic parent to Coffea Arabica, was almost extinct until recently. Arabica is the earthy, full-bodied, chocolatey coffee that most of the world finds delectable. Eugenioides is a bit different—still strong, but with hints of citrus fruit and marshmallow. The kicker: Eugenioides has half the caffeine.
Although Eugenioides helped Eckroth win second place, it's unlikely we mortals will ever enjoy its pleasantly light buzz. It's tough to grow. Even in the lush soil of Inmaculada Farms in Colombia, where Eckroth's coffee was sourced, it struggles along. But Eugenioides might offer another path toward a quaffable coffee we can all enjoy. Now, Eugenioides is giving scientists clues about how to make a more metabolically friendly Arabica, to tweak the way it makes caffeine, and create a half-caff or decaf plant in the laboratory with the same full flavor of the ones found in nature.
[...] In 2021, Schaart and one of his students, Nils Leibrock, became particularly interested in coffee and using the CRISPR system to quiet the caffeine-making pathway inside Coffea Arabica. "When it comes to the genetics, it seems quite easy," Schaart says. "And coffee will taste much better because you don't need a chemical process to get rid of caffeine in the coffee beans."
[...] Coffee is a moody fellow. The only way to potentially get around this caffeine conundrum (other than just drinking less, but who wants to do that) is to find a way to reduce caffeine in the coffee beans without affecting the leaves. (And don't say Swiss Water—more on that in a moment.)
"We think when we treat it in such a way that caffeine is still produced in leaves but not in the beans, and then you can have a solution to this problem," says Schaart. CRISPR machinery along with a wealth of public knowledge about the coffee genome may allow them to do it, or at least come up with a plan. [...]
How idyllic, the thought of sipping a full-strength, robust latte in one sitting, start to finish, no jitters (and no hundred-dollar price tag). Of course, no one has grown a mature CRISPR-edited coffee plant yet (or if they have, they're not disclosing). Perhaps more crucially, nobody yet knows whether consumers would buy genetically engineered coffee. Schaart is optimistic. "I like to call it inspired by nature," he says. [...]
For now, there's only one method of making decaf coffee for the masses—harvesting fully caffeinated beans and running them through a caustic or scalding solution, wrestling away hundreds of flavor molecules along with the caffeine. Now you can say Swiss Water. [...]
[...] And of course, living in California, I couldn't help but hear about a new West Coast startup company focused on decaffeinating coffee after it has been pulled or poured. Founded by Andy Liu, Decafino makes a teabag-like product that can 80 percent decaffeinate any 16-ounce cup of coffee in less than four minutes. Inside is microbeads made from algae with pores that bind the caffeine molecule exclusively, they say, leaving all other flavor molecules untouched. It's up for pre-sale on their website. Although I can't imagine dunking a perfectly poured cappuccino and watching it grow flat and cold while it decafs, I will try it anyway. In the meantime, I'll keep ordering my half-caffs and enduring the ever-present barista wince.
Decaf drinkers may have a future.