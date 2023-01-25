Scientists Say 'Rubble Pile' Asteroids are Surprisingly Hard to Kill
A research team believes hard-to-destroy asteroids made from loose rubble and dust may be quite common in our solar system:
Rubble pile asteroids are more common and durable than previously thought, according to new research. The scientists behind the study say this could pose a problem for planetary defense measures. But there may be reason for optimism, given recent insights gleaned from NASA's successful DART mission to deflect an asteroid.
Once just a hypothesis, rubble pile asteroids appear to be a common fixture of the solar system, as evidenced by missions to asteroids Itokawa, Ryugu, Bennu, and Dimorphos, the latter asteroid not yet officially confirmed as such but very likely is. As the name suggests, rubble pile asteroids are loosely bound conglomerations of rock and dust held together by exceptionally weak gravity. And by weak, I mean weak; the forces involved at the surface are comparable to the weight imposed by a couple of pieces of paper held in your hand.
[...] The researchers analyzed dust particles brought back to Earth in 2010 by the Japanese Space Agency's Hayabusa 1 probe, which extracted surface samples from the near-Earth asteroid Itokawa five years earlier. [...]
Or as Jourdan explained in a Curtin press release: "In short, we found that Itokawa is like a giant space cushion, and very hard to destroy." And because rubble pile asteroids are hard to destroy, the solar system is likely chock full of them.
An asteroid named Itokawa that's been identified as potentially hazardous to Earth would be difficult to destroy, according to new research analyzing dust particles collected from the ancient rock.
Measuring 330 metres across, Itokawa is the first-ever asteroid to be sampled in a space mission. Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its Hayabusa 1 probe in 2003 to study Itokawa, and managed to return about a milligram of stuff taken from the asteroid's surface to Earth seven years later.
Now, an international team of researchers led by Curtin University, Australia, has studied three dust particles from the sample to estimate Itokawa's age and disposition. Argon dating revealed the asteroid is older than 4.2 billion years, and has been described as having a cushion-like structure. The team discovered Itokawa is older and tougher than previously thought.
[...] "Now that we have found they can survive in the solar system for almost its entire history, they must be more abundant in the asteroid belt than previously thought, so there is more chance that if a big asteroid is hurtling toward Earth, it will be a rubble pile," said Nick Timms, co-author of the paper and geology professor also from Curtin University.
[...] "The good news is that we can also use this information to our advantage – if an asteroid is detected too late for a kinetic push, we can then potentially use a more aggressive approach like using the shockwave of a close-by nuclear blast to push a rubble-pile asteroid off course without destroying it," he said.
Fred Jourdan, Nicholas E. Timms, Tomoki Nakamura, et al., Rubble pile asteroids are forever, PNAS, 120, 2022. (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2214353120)
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday January 30, @03:25AM
Switch paradigms when thinking about space. Why destroy something when the most minor deflection is enough to make it miss? Imagine how little force it would take to ruin the aim of someone planning a thousand yard rifle shot. Then remember that in order to cause damage the asteroid has to hit its target from millions of miles away.
The necessary delta-Vs with good warning time are measured in centimeters per second.
A gentle push over months will do the job completely.