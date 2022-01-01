from the Security dept.
I found this on one of Devuan's forums
There's a software package called Zeitgeist that's been finding its way into nearly every Linux and BSD package repository. It's also on Devuan. Be sure to read the note at the bottom of this post even if you are not impacted by this.
It reads your emails, it monitors the websites you visit, listens to private conversations, and logs the files on your computer. and then it shares this information freely over D-Bus to any application that wishes to use it. You are given no warning and have no option to say which software can access it, and which can't. Any software can access D-bus, including closed-source software like Discord or Telegram (whether they do or not, who knows).
From the description, it looks as if it is designed to make spyware's job easy. Do you have it on your system? Do you want it on your system?
[Editor's Comment: The package has been around for quite some time (since at least 2012) without any security problems being reported. Ubuntu's repo describes it as:
Zeitgeist is a service which logs the user's activities and events (files opened, websites visited, conversations held with other people, etc.) and makes the relevant information available to other applications.
It does not appear to be installed as default on the small number of distros that I have looked at but it might be installed on others.]
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday January 30, @07:46PM (1 child)
I see it in the repository but it is not installed. Why would anyone install it? Is there supposed to be an upside?
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday January 30, @08:32PM
It's personally for corporate users. Or, possibly for automation.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday January 30, @08:38PM
I seem to remember Ubuntu having this sort of idea some years ago. Or have I misremembered?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].