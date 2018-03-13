MSG probed over use of facial recognition to eject lawyers from show venues
The operator of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall is being probed by New York's attorney general over the company's use of facial recognition technology to identify and exclude lawyers from events. AG Letitia James' office said the policy may violate civil rights laws.
[...]
In December, attorney Kelly Conlon was denied entry into Radio City Music Hall in New York when she accompanied her daughter's Girl Scout troop to a Rockettes show. Conlon wasn't personally involved in any lawsuits against MSG but is a lawyer for a firm that "has been involved in personal injury litigation against a restaurant venue now under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment," NBC New York reported.
MSG Entertainment is using facial recognition to identify, accost, and remove attorneys involved in lawsuits against it. It's doubling down on doing it.
[...] Over the past three months, multiple lawyers in the New York area have come forward with dramatic accounts of being denied entry into Madison Square Garden and other venues also owned by MSG Entertainment. The common factor in their stories? Each of them were spotted by the company's facial recognition system. That system was looking for lawyers from an estimated 90 law firms with active litigation against Madison Square Garden or MSG who were placed on a list denying them entry into the venues. The venue justifies banning the attorneys, many of whom aren't personally involved in the lawsuits, because their presence somehow "creates an inherently adverse environment." New York's Attorney General, on the other hand, says that practice may violate state civil rights laws. Madison Square Garden first rolled out facial recognition systems to its venues in 2018 with the stated goal of increasing security.
"This is bad, and it's just one example of how facial recognition could be used to infringe on peoples' rights," Fight for the Future Director Evan Greer said in a statement. "This technology puts music fans, sports fans, and others at risk of being unjustly detained, harassed, judged, or even deported."
MSG Allegedly Used Facial Recognition to Remove Rival Attorney From Rockettes Show
An attorney working for a law firm taking legal action against MSG Entertainment claims she was spotted by the company's facial recognition security system while attending a Rockettes show with her daughter and was ultimately denied entry. The case, one of the first of its kind according to a privacy expert speaking with Gizmodo, sheds light on an underreported practice of private companies using biometric identification systems to carry out retaliatory policy prescriptions amid a wildly under-regulated biometrics environment.
The lawyer, a mother named Kelly Conlon, reportedly traveled to New York City with her daughter as part of a Girl Scouts field trip to see "The Christmas Spectacular." Conlon claims she was apprehended by the venue's security staff immediately after walking through metal detectors and asked to say her name and provide an ID. One of the guards, Conlon said in an interview with NBC New York, allegedly told her she was "picked up" by their recognition system.
Conlon told NBC New York she saw signs on the wall alerting guests facial recognition was in use. For context, MSG Entertainment, which runs Radio City Music Hall, reportedly started introducing facial recognition to venues in 2018 in an effort to "bolster security." Since then, the technology's grown increasingly popular at live events and large sports stadiums.
"They knew my name before I told them," Conlon told NBC New York." They knew the firm I was associated with before I told them. And they told me I was not allowed to be there."
[...] "It was embarrassing, it was mortifying," Conlon said. "I was just a mom taking my daughter to see a Christmas show."