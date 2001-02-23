23/01/31/1537255 story
Nearly 45GB of source code files, allegedly stolen by a former employee, have revealed the underpinnings of Russian tech giant Yandex's many apps and services. It also revealed key ranking factors for Yandex's search engine, the kind almost never revealed in public.
As detailed by Buraks (in two threads), Yandex's engine favors pages that:
- Aren't too old
- Have a lot of organic traffic (unique visitors) and less search-driven traffic
- Have fewer numbers and slashes in their URL
- Have optimized code rather than "hard pessimization," with a "PR=0"
- Are hosted on reliable servers
- Happen to be Wikipedia pages or are linked from Wikipedia
- Are hosted or linked from higher-level pages on a domain
- Have keywords in their URL (up to three)
I'm not sure how different these differ from our own search engines. Does anyone have any insights?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 02, @08:30AM
Google seems intent on making their image search worse. I've had cases where a Google image search for an image that worked before stopped working for weeks/months then started working again.