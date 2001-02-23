Nearly 45GB of source code files, allegedly stolen by a former employee, have revealed the underpinnings of Russian tech giant Yandex's many apps and services. It also revealed key ranking factors for Yandex's search engine, the kind almost never revealed in public.

As detailed by Buraks (in two threads), Yandex's engine favors pages that:

Aren't too old

Have a lot of organic traffic (unique visitors) and less search-driven traffic

Have fewer numbers and slashes in their URL

Have optimized code rather than "hard pessimization," with a "PR=0"

Are hosted on reliable servers

Happen to be Wikipedia pages or are linked from Wikipedia

Are hosted or linked from higher-level pages on a domain

Have keywords in their URL (up to three)