Russia doesn't have many homegrown processors — the Elbrus and Baikal are probably the two most popular chips in the country. While they may not be among the best CPUs, their importance has grown now that major chipmakers AMD and Intel halted processor sales to the country. They're also apparently capable of gaming, as we can see from a series of gaming benchmarks from a Russian YouTuber. They even used Russia's own domestic operating system for the tests.

The Elbrus-8SV, a product of TSMC's 28nm process node, comes with eight cores at 1.5 GHz. Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies(MCST) developed the Elbrus-8SV to be the successor to the original Elbrus-8S, which had eight cores at 1.3 GHz. As a result, the Elbrus-8SV arrives with double the performance of the Elbrus-8S. The Elbrus-8SV offers 576 GFLOPs of single precision and 288 GFLOPs of double precision. In addition, the octa-core processor rocks 16 MB of L3 cache shared between each core, contributing to 2 MB per core.

By default, the Elbrus-8SV supports up to four channels of DDR4-2400 ECC memory with a memory throughput of 68.3 GBps. It's a significant upgrade over the Elbrus-8S that embraced DDR3-1600 memory. The Elbrus-8SV's attributes may not sound impressive, but there aren't many options in the Russian market.

YouTube channel Elbrus PC Play (opens in new tab) put the Elbrus-8SV through its paces in some childhood classic titles, such as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The reviewer paired the Elbrus-8SV processor with 32 GB of DDR4 ECC memory and an aging Radeon RX 580. The test system was on Russia's domestic Elbrus OS 7.1 operating system, based on Linux 5.4.