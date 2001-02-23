Stories
iPhone 14 Crash Detection False Positives are Now a Problem in Japan

upstart writes:

False positives by the Crash Detection system in the iPhone 14 series is causing problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas dealing with more emergency call-outs than normal due to the automated calls.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry has put out a call for smartphone owners to be cautious about crash detection features in smartphones and other devices, due to an influx of automated attempts to call for help in situations when it's not needed.

The problem has been an issue for the Fire Department of Kita-Alps Nagano, which covers five municipalities in Nagano Prefecture, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday. Between December 16 and January 23, 919 emergency calls were made, but 134 were false calls, with most triggered by Crash Detection within a skiing area.

Gujo City Fire Department in Gifu Prefecture had 351 emergency calls from January 1 to January 23, but 135 of the calls were similarly false alarms.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 02, @02:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 02, @02:59AM (#1289805)

    That's... a clear cut case of "You're holding it wrong", don't blame Apple.
    As all crashes happened on skiing grounds, just close them down in winter.

