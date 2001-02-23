Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Australia Finds Radioactive Capsule

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 01, @01:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the Lost-and-Found dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search along a 1,400 km (870-mile) stretch of highway. The capsule was taken to a secure facility in Perth. The radioactive capsule was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed from Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine in the state's remote Kimberley region. The silver capsule, 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long, contains Caesium-137 which emits radiation equal to 10 X-rays per hour.

[...] Officials from Western Australia's emergency response department, defence authorities, radiation specialists and others have been combing the a stretch of highway for the tiny capsule that was lost in transit more than two weeks ago.

Original Submission


«  Some Carnivorous Plants Evolved Into Toilets And Are Now Winning at Life
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Australia Finds Radioactive Capsule | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday February 01, @01:54PM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 01, @01:54PM (#1289632) Journal

    I am still looking for details as to how they actually found it.

(1)