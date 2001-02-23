from the chipless dept.
The countries have agreed to further restrict what chip-manufacturing equipment can be supplied to China:
The US has convinced two other countries to join it in expanding a ban on exports of chip-making technology to China, according to a report by Bloomberg. The move could cramp China's home-grown chip industry as there are few, if any, other sources for the sophisticated technologies required for modern semiconductor manufacturing.
As part of a broader trade war with China, the US sought for its chip technology embargo from Japan and the Netherlands, where some of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment are headquartered. It first imposed restrictions on exports of chips to China in 2015, extending them in 2021 and twice in 2022. The most recent restrictions were introduced in December.
It has already banned exports of artificial intelligence hardware, such as graphical processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs) and other advanced application-specific integrated circuits (ASICS), and the latest extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) equipment used to make them, and the Dutch government has followed suit. The Netherlands is home to ASML, the only manufacturer of EUV tools.
The US has now persuaded the Netherlands and Japan join it in banning transfers of some slightly older deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) equipment. ASML makes this too, while Japan is home to DUV equipment makers such as Canon, Nikon and Tokyo Electron Ltd., making the two countries key to the US plan to gnaw away at China's dominance in the broader microchip market.
In contrast to newer chips such as the ones used in Apple's latest iPhones, made using EUV machines, the larger, older microchips made with DUV equipment are mostly used across the auto and the industrial sector.
The three countries finally reached agreement on restrictions on the export of some DUV equipment on January 27, 2022, Bloomberg reported.
"This is a significant escalation as it goes from preventing China's entry and progress in the high end to hindering its current semiconductor industry," said Josep Bori, research director for thematic intelligence at analytics and consulting company GlobalData.