Musk is working on enabling money transfers in Twitter
Just like Weibo. Similar to Applepay. The ultimate goal of this expansion is to transform Twitter into a comprehensive payment gateway solution, incorporating traditional bank accounts, cryptocurrencies, and other financial services.Musk's goal is to generate $1.3 billion in payments revenue for Twitter by 2028. The news came after Musk revealed he will to allow users to tweet a whopping 4,000 characters making Twitter posts more like Facebook. If this works it could be the western version of Weibo opening up a dominant income stream for the beleaguered platform.
Over the past few months, Twitter has been working towards obtaining the necessary licenses to allow money transfers between its users. This would allow users to send and receive payments through their Twitter profiles.
[...] It remains uncertain whether Twitter will be granted the necessary licenses and if it will successfully navigate through this new venture. Perhaps Musk is merely testing the waters and gauging the market before making a full-fledged commitment, as he has done with other changes he has proposed in the past.