Did users change their Wi-Fi password, or did they see the nature of IoT privacy?
Appliance makers like Whirlpool and LG just can't understand. They added Wi-Fi antennae to their latest dishwashers, ovens, and refrigerators and built apps for them—and yet only 50 percent or fewer of their owners have connected them. What gives?
The issue, according to manufacturers quoted in a Wall Street Journal report (subscription usually required), is that customers just don't know all the things a manufacturer can do if users connect the device that spins their clothes or keeps their food cold—things like "providing manufacturers with data and insights about how customers are using their products" and allowing companies to "send over-the-air updates" and "sell relevant replacement parts or subscription services."
"The challenge is that a consumer doesn't see the true value that manufacturers see in terms of how that data can help them in the long run. So they don't really care for spending time to just connect it," Henry Kim, US director of LG's smart device division ThinQ, told the Journal.
[...] While the manufacturers blame technical constraints, some customers may simply not want to provide companies with vague privacy policies or bad histories with security access to their networks.
[...] Appliance makers are eager for buyers to connect their smart devices, but at least some may think they've done the smart thing by letting them work offline.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 04, @05:00AM (1 child)
That is a feature - how? Either you sold me a working appliance, and I'm happy. Or, you sold me a POS, and I'm unhappy. Your quality control should take place at the factory, not in my home.
OTA updates that disable features? There is a long list of "updates" that took away features that consumers wanted. How 'bout a gaming box that would run Linux - until an update disabled it? How about Tesla disabling paid-for features on their cars because the car was resold? How about John Deere disabling functions on their tractors because someone did "unauthorized" work on the machine?
Don't want you updates. I expect the appliance to just work. If it stops working, I'll be making a warranty claim. kthanxbai
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Immerman on Saturday February 04, @05:06AM
Exactly. About the only appliance that could actually provide a useful benefit to the *owner* by being internet connected is a smart TV. And most manufacturers demonstrate to anyone paying attention why you should never actually connect their smart TVs to the internet.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday February 04, @05:03AM
One issue: I don't have numbers, but maybe landline WiFi is declining? People are using phones more and more for everything Internet. I don't have land-based 'net. It might be nice, but the two providers in my area are bad and worse. I bought a good phone plan and run it as a "hotspot". No washing machines are getting my WiFi password. (I have _no_ IoT things.)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday February 04, @05:12AM
How about they give me access to the data first, then I can decide what to upload? I understand what they want, but I've got a little trouble working up sympathy [youtu.be] for their sadness.