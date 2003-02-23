For a while there, everybody's least favorite cable company, Comcast, was weathering the cord cutting revolution fairly well. The company's losses on the cable TV side could simply be recouped over on its broadband side, where a monopoly protected it from having to actually, you know, try.

Things have shifted. Last year, Comcast saw a record 11 percent of its customer base cancel their Comcast cable service in favor of streaming video, over the air broadcasts, or free services like TikTok. And the company lost lost 440,000 traditional video customers in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, a big bump over the 227,000 customers it lost in the last three months of 2021.

[...] At this rate Comcast may, someday in the not so distant future, be required to actually try.