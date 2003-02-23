Intel Cuts Pay to Cut Costs
New intel from Intel says that some employees at the company will be taking a pay cut—even the CEO.
Layoffs are ravaging the tech industry due to the wildly abstract threat posed by "the economy," but Intel is taking a different approach. Instead of laying off thousands of its workforce, the company has seemingly decided to make sweeping pay cuts from 5% to 25%.
Dylan Patel first reported on the pay cuts in his newsletter SemiAnalysis yesterday. Patel says that multiple employees have relayed to him that Intel is looking to cut costs to meet its quarterly dividend, and some employees are the ones footing the bill. According to a source within Intel, employees below and including Principal Engineer will be receiving a 5% pay cut with the exception of hourly and junior-level employees, who will not be affected by the cuts. Glassdoor and a Google Jobs posting reveal that Principal Engineers can make upwards of $170,000 at a minimum.
Likewise, VPs are taking a 10% hit, the executive leadership team is taking a 15% cut, and CEO Pat Geslinger will cut his salary by 25%. In addition to the pay cuts, there will be no quarterly or annual bonuses for now, merit-based raises are paused, and 401k match is is being reduced from 5% to 2.5%. Intel is still reportedly planning to lay off several hundred employees in California according to local media, which is still drastically less than other tech companies.
And it isn't only pay that is being cut...
Intel to Cut Alder Lake CPU Pricing by 20%: Report
The move could do more than reverse a price increase initiated in Q4 2022:
According to unnamed industry sources, Intel has decided to slash the prices of its 12th Generation 'Alder Lake' Core processors. Taiwan's DigiTimes says that Intel will chop up to 20% off Alder Lake CPUs for its PC partners. The source indicates that this price cut will be to encourage orders/boost demand, with hints that the cuts will affect both desktop and laptop CPUs. On top-tier products, the cuts could mean a price cut of up to $130 per processor.
Recent Intel news has pointed to turbulence taking the business off course. Earlier today, Intel confirmed wide-ranging cuts to wages and bonuses for ALL employees. Last week the chipmaker posted its largest loss in years. In recent weeks we have also learned about Intel canceling R&D expansion plans, like the IDC21 in Israel and the Hillsboro Mega Lab in Oregon.
[...] Intel has some hope that there could be a turnaround in the fortunes of the PC business in H2 this year, and a number of supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes are more positive about H2, too. Thus, in some ways, significant Alder Lake price drops could be a good opportunity to snag a more affordable Socket LGA1700 PC, which could be upgraded to Raptor Lake or even a Raptor Lake refresh processor further down the line.
Previously: Intel Quietly Raises Prices for 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs, Now Cost More Than 13th-Gen
Intel has raised the pricing of its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors in its online Ark product database, reflecting a 10% increase in pricing for the company's previous-gen desktop PC chips. In some cases, that can be a ~$60 increase in the price for a chip:
For now, the company's newer 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors, which come with more cores and drastically faster performance, are actually less expensive than the previous-gen models. However, we expect the Raptor Lake models to also see price hikes soon, perhaps giving AMD a leg up in the pricing department.
[...] In an odd twist, that means the previous-gen Alder Lake models are now more expensive than the current-gen Raptor Lake chips. However, the latter comes with more cores and is significantly faster, topping both our list of the best CPUs for gaming and our CPU Benchmark Hierarchy, so we expect those chips will also see price hikes in the coming days.
I checked Ingram Micro to confirm and right now a 12th-gen i9-12900F 16-core 2.4GHz CPU is $502.26, while a 13th-gen i7-13700KF 16-core 3.4GHz is $404.27.
Intel's two biggest business units were hit hard during the last three months of 2022:
Poor sales of PC and server chips caused Intel's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 to dive 32% year on year, leading to a $664 million net loss for the quarter.
The outlook for Q1 of 2023 is not an optimistic one either, with CEO Pat Gelsinger telling analysts in a call, "Our results and our Q1 guidance are below what we expect of ourselves."
However, he said that Intel is "working diligently to address the challenges brought on by current demand trends" and the company continues to have confidence in its long-term plans and trajectory.
Intel took the biggest hits across its two largest business units, with the chip maker's Client Computing Group (CCG) and Data Center and AI group (DCAI) posting year-on-year revenue drops of 36% and 33%, respectively.
The CCG business unit, which makes desktop and laptop CPUs, posted $6.6 billion in revenue, down from $10.3 billion a year earlier. This freefall can largely be attributed to a significant and ongoing slump in the PC market. A report from IDC found that sales of PCs had fallen by 28.1% during the same period, findings that were echoed by research firms Canalys and Gartner, whose estimates showed a 29% and 28.5% drop, respectively. Gartner reported that this was the steepest decline since it started tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s.
This trend is likely to carry on into the first quarter of 2023, Gelsinger said on the call with analysts.
AMD CEO Says It's Limiting Supply of CPUs and GPUs to Maintain High Prices
AMD CEO Says It's Limiting Supply of CPUs and GPUs to Maintain High Prices:
[...] The somewhat startling admission came during the company's quarterly earnings call. AMD is doing quite well despite the industry downturn. It reported 42% year-over-year growth in its data center products. Intel reported a drop of 33% YoY for its data center chips, so the contrast is remarkable. For client PC and gaming, however, AMD is also feeling some pain. It reported a 51% decline YoY in processor shipments. This led to a loss of $152 million compared with a profit of $530 million a year ago, according to Yahoo.
But even though AMD's consumer and gaming revenues are tanking, it's still found a way to keep the numbers up through that old chestnut: supply and demand. According to remarks noted by PCGamer, Dr. Su says it's been limiting supply and will continue to do so. "We have been undershipping the sell-through or consumption for the last two quarters," said AMD's CEO. "We undershipped in Q3, we undershipped in Q4. We will undership, to a lesser extent, in Q1."
It's an interesting admission that explains why CPU and GPU prices haven't crashed along with the PC market. It makes us wonder if Nvidia is doing something similar. Although some decent deals on GPUs appeared a few months ago before AMD and Nvidia launched new architectures, those deals have now vanished.
What a wonderful way to drive away the best employees, while keeping the hangers-on.