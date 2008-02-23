An explosion of cyberattacks is infecting servers around the world with crippling ransomware by exploiting a vulnerability that was patched two years ago, it was widely reported on Monday.

The hacks exploit a flaw in ESXi, a hypervisor VMware sells to cloud hosts and other large-scale enterprises to consolidate their hardware resources. ESXi is what's known as a bare-metal, or Type 1, hypervisor, meaning it's essentially its own operating system that runs directly on server hardware. By contrast, servers running the more familiar Type 2 class of hypervisors, such as VMware's VirtualBox, run as apps on top of a host operating system. The Type 2 hypervisors then run virtual machines that host their own guest OSes, such as Windows, Linux, or, less commonly, macOS.

[...] The vulnerability being exploited to infect the servers is CVE-2021-21974, which stems from a heap-based buffer overflow in OpenSLP, an open network-discovery standard that's incorporated into ESXi. When VMware patched the vulnerability in February 2021, the company warned it could be exploited by a malicious actor with access to the same network segment over port 427. The vulnerability had a severity rating of 8.8 out of a possible 10. Proof-of-concept exploit code and instructions for using it became available a few months later.

[...] Researchers from the YoreGroup Tech Team, Enes Sonmez and Ahmet Aykac, reported that the encryption process for ESXiArgs can make mistakes that allow victims to restore encrypted data. OVH's Levrard said his team tested the restoration process the researchers described and found it successful in about two-thirds of the attempts.

Anyone who relies on ESXi should stop whatever they're doing and check to ensure patches for CVE-2021-21974 have been installed. The above-linked advisories also provide more guidance for locking down servers that use this hypervisor.