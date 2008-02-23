from the maybe-they-could-sell-blue-checkmarks-instead dept.
Netflix's password sharing crackdown hasn't even launched yet in the States, but is already a public relations mess:
The plan is to try to force Netflix customers to pay an extra $2-$3 every month for service for any users using your credentials outside of the home. An accidentally leaked Netflix help guide last week indicated that users who don't log into their Netflix account in a 31 day period would face the new surcharges, something that didn't go over well with either users or celebrities that travel a lot.
The company was then forced to backtrack, stating the guides were posted in error, and intended for customers in countries like Chile and Peru where the crackdown had already launched. Those efforts, as we'd mentioned previously, were also reportedly a confusing mess for subscribers in those countries, who say it was never really clear how the inconsistently-enforced system actually worked.
Netflix is embracing the move because the company's growth has hit a wall internationally, forcing it to begin nickel-and-diming existing subscribers if Wall Street is to get its improved quarterly returns.
[...] The question then is: is that modest bump in revenue worth alienating and annoying your existing customers in a competitive streaming market? We're apparently going to find out.
To be clear, I still think Netflix has value at its current monthly rate, and many people who complain about the new rate hikes are lazy and likely won't cancel. On the flip side, this move remains the latest signal from the company that it's done with being innovative and disruptive and has, as publicly traded companies usually do, shifted toward nickel-and-diming and turf protection as it attempts to fend off competitors.
Previously:
Netflix Fights Password-Sharing With Test of $3 "Extra Member" Fee
Netflix to Start Testing Warnings for People Borrowing Login Info
Related Stories
GammaWire is reporting: Netflix to Start Testing Warnings for People Borrowing Login Info
It's still a small sample size but we have confirmed from a number of Netflix users that the streaming service is starting to roll out a test of warnings to those allegedly borrowing account login information from users outside of their home or family.
For the time being, the number of users impacted seems to be relatively small (there is some loose chatter about specific users receiving these warnings on Twitter and other social networks, but nothing widespread yet).
The warning pops up and requests that users verify that it is in fact their account with a verification code. In other words, if you're borrowing your ex's account, good luck with that text asking for them to forward you the code.
[...] The most notable part of this whole test is that Netflix has long claimed letting people borrow passwords has been one of their strongest marketing channels. While never officially confirmed, there were reports that Netflix had metrics showing those who used other people's Netflix accounts were highly likely to sign up for their own accounts. This recent push to drive people borrowing passwords into signing up for their own accounts might indicate an internal shift in Netflix's customer acquisition data showing a worrying trend for the company.
Do you think users would bother setting up personal VPNs to masquerade as members of the same household?
Netflix fights password-sharing with test of $3 "Extra Member" fee:
Netflix will soon charge an extra fee for sharing accounts with people in other households. This is the company's latest attempt to reduce the password-sharing that has been common among Netflix users for years. The fee will roll out in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru "over the next few weeks" and potentially go worldwide at a later date.
"Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with—each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password—at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru," Netflix said in an announcement yesterday. Based on current conversion rates, 2,380 CLP is about $2.98 USD and 7.9 PEN is about $2.12 USD.
The new fee will be paired with the ability for users to transfer profile information (including their viewing history and watchlist) to a new account or an Extra Member account. After rolling out the fee and profile transfers in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, Netflix will "be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world," the company said.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday February 09, @02:55AM
I don't currently subscribe to Netflix. Maybe I will if its less crowded.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 09, @02:57AM
>it's done with being innovative and disruptive and has, as publicly traded companies usually do, shifted toward nickel-and-diming and turf protection as it attempts to fend off competitors.
So, Netflix is already a two trick pony, one better than most meteor ride to success stories. 1) DVDs delivered in the mail, 2) streaming - both of those were ahead of the competition, but crucially: not ahead of their time or the infrastructure. DVDs in the mail utilized the internet of the day to its best advantage, negating the need for brick and mortar stores to browse in (buh bye Blockbuster) and utilizing the "station wagon full of tapes" solution to bandwidth limitations of dialup. Streaming rolled out just about as soon as the infrastructure could handle it, and DVDs kept the customer base until they all had sufficient broadband access.
I don't consider content production innovative, but that was their third play and they seem to have done quite well with it, but little by little the competition is finally staggering out of bed and pulling their content back from Netflix to make their own competing streaming services... Disney and Peacock come to mind but I'm sure there are plenty more examples. If anything, Netflix making their own content was a pre-emptive strike at how to weather this inevitability which was again: awesomely timed and pretty well up to speed before the majors like Disney started their streaming plays. If anything, this is a calculated abandonment of their original turf, not some kind of protection play to keep others' content available on Netflix.
So, here we are: market saturation. What's next? I believe they're already starting to push their homegrown content into other channels like movie theaters and maybe even cable networks, but that's kind of like selling your cars through the buggy whip storefronts. I really don't want much out of Netflix besides for them to keep doing what they're doing. I'd like to get more content produced by others through their streaming service, but I doubt I'd like to pay what that would cost while the "streaming wars" are going on. I'd like them to somehow make fiber to the home a reality, but that's asking more than they really can do within their current business envelope.
What is it you want would Netflix to do, that they aren't already doing?
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday February 09, @02:58AM
who really watches this trash? you might as well admit being an enormous pussy and just start mainlining heroin. skip to the end-game and save everyone time.