Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hardware Trojans Under a Microscope

posted by hubie on Wednesday February 08, @11:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the Trojans-for-your-hardware dept.
Hardware Security

owl writes:

https://ryancor.medium.com/hardware-trojans-under-a-microscope-bf542acbcc29

While the security industry generally focuses on software cyber attacks, we can't forget the security impact of lower level hardware flaws, such as those that affect semiconductors. The surface for silicon level attacks has widened over the past several years; as integrated circuit (IC) fabrication evolves for increasingly advanced microelectronics, the risk of flaws creeping into these complex systems also increases.

This article gives an overview and background of Hardware Trojans including netlists, die preparations, electron microscope images, and circuit testing. We will additionally be making our own physical layout design of a Hardware Trojan that will be analyzed using Klayout.

Original Submission


«  Hackers are Mass Infecting Servers Worldwide by Exploiting a Patched Hole
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Hardware Trojans Under a Microscope | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.