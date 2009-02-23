Mercedes-Benz might be known for luxury cars, but it also makes vans, and it's finally bringing an electric van to the United States.

Scheduled to start production this summer, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is an all-electric version of the Sprinter full-size cargo van that's already a favorite of delivery services like FedEx and Amazon, as well as camper van converters. While the automaker has been selling electric vans in Europe since 2010, the new eSprinter is the first one aimed at the U.S. market.

[...] Mercedes will offer multiple configurations of body style and pack size in other markets, but for now, the U.S.-spec eSprinter is offered exclusively as a high-roof, long-wheelbase cargo van with a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The rear-wheel drive van is powered by a single electric motor with 134 horsepower or 201 hp outputs, both with 295 pound-feet of torque. Full range figures aren't available yet, but Mercedes estimates 248.5 miles on the more lenient European Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) testing cycle.

The battery cells use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry similar to what is used in some entry-level Tesla models. It's a somewhat cheaper alternative to other lithium-ion chemistries and, Mercedes notes, eliminates the use of cobalt and nickel, costly minerals that have generated concerns over pollution and human rights abuses related to their mining. A 115-kilowatt DC fast charger can take the pack from 10% to 80% in 42 minutes, according to Mercedes. A slower 9.6-kW AC charger is included as well.