US NIST Unveils Winning Encryption Algorithm for IoT Data Protection
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that ASCON is the winning bid for the "lightweight cryptography" program to find the best algorithm to protect small IoT (Internet of Things) devices with limited hardware resources:
Small IoT devices are becoming increasingly popular and omnipresent, used in wearable tech, "smart home" applications, etc. However, they are still used to store and handle sensitive personal information, such as health data, financial details, and more.
That said, implementing a standard for encrypting data is crucial in securing people's data. However, the weak chips inside these devices call for an algorithm that can deliver robust encryption at very little computational power.
"The world is moving toward using small devices for lots of tasks ranging from sensing to identification to machine control, and because these small devices have limited resources, they need security that has a compact implementation," stated Kerry McKay, a computer scientist at NIST.
[...] ASCON was eventually picked as the winner for being flexible, encompassing seven families, energy efficient, speedy on weak hardware, and having low overhead for short messages.
NIST also considered that the algorithm had withstood the test of time, having been developed in 2014 by a team of cryptographers from Graz University of Technology, Infineon Technologies, Lamarr Security Research, and Radboud University, and winning the CAESAR cryptographic competition's "lightweight encryption" category in 2019.
More info at the algorithm's Website and the technical paper submitted to NIST in May 2021.
NIST calls time on SHA-1, sets 2030 deadline:
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) says it's time to retire Secure Hash Algorithm-1 (SHA-1), a 27-year-old weak algorithm used in security applications.
"We recommend that anyone relying on SHA-1 for security migrate to SHA-2 or SHA-3 as soon as possible," said NIST computer scientist Chris Celi, in a canned statement on Thursday.
As soon as possible isn't necessarily all that soon: NIST says you should be rid of SHA-1 from your software and systems by December 31, 2030. Meanwhile, the tech industry has largely moved on already.
[...] Despite its known weakness, SHA-1 has shown up in recent years propping up legacy applications and providing shoddy password storage. Microsoft finally got around to dropping SHA-1 from the Windows update process in August 2020.
[...] Celi explains that modules still using SHA-1 after 2030 will be ineligible for purchase by the federal government. Having eight years to submit an update may seem like more than enough time, but Celi warns there may be a backlog of submissions as the deadline nears. Developers wishing to avoid a potential validation delay should submit revised code sooner rather than later.
The draft publication features updates intended to help fight online crime, preserve privacy and promote equity and usability:
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has drafted updated guidelines to help the nation combat fraud and cybercrime while fostering equity and preserving fundamental human rights. The guidelines support risk-informed management of people's personas online — their "digital identities" — often required to engage in everyday digital transactions from banking to ordering groceries.
"These guidelines are intended to help organizations manage risks related to digital identity and get the right services to the right people while preventing fraud, preserving privacy, fostering equity and delivering high-quality, usable services to all," said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio. "We are actively seeking feedback not only from technical specialists, but also from advocacy and community engagement groups that have insight into the potential impacts these technologies can have on members of underserved communities and marginalized groups."
[...] NIST is accepting comments on the multivolume draft until March 24, 2023. NIST will host a virtual workshop on Jan. 12, 2023, to provide details on the major changes to the guidelines and the comment process. Interested parties can register online to attend. This will be the first step in a robust engagement process to gain feedback from public and private sector organizations, technology and professional services providers, academia, civil society, advocacy groups and many others on how to improve the draft guidance and achieve a more competitive, secure, private and inclusive identity ecosystem. Among several topics that NIST intends to address, a significant portion of the organization's engagement efforts will be dedicated to exploring emerging and alternative methods of identity verification, including technologies that do not rely upon facial recognition.