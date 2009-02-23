Stories
An AI ‘Engineer’ Has Now Designed 100 Chips

posted by janrinok on Friday February 10, @01:56PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware Software

upstart writes:

[...] AI firm Synopsys has announced that its DSO.ai tool has successfully aided in the design of 100 chips, and it expects that upward trend to continue.

Companies like STMicroelectronics and SK Hynix have turned to Synopsys to accelerate semiconductor designs in an increasingly competitive environment. The past few years have seen demand for new chips increase while materials and costs have rocketed upward. Therefore, companies are looking for ways to get more done with less, and that's what tools like DSO.ai are all about.

The tool can search design spaces, telling its human masters how best to arrange components to optimize power, performance, and area, or PPA as it's often called. Among those 100 AI-assisted chip designs, companies have seen up to a 25% drop in power requirements and a 3x productivity increase for engineers. SK Hynix says a recent DSO.ai project resulted in a 15% cell area reduction and a 5% die shrink.

[...] With all the AI innovations of late, it is starting to feel like a sea change in how we create things. OpenAI's ChatGPT, now embedded in Microsoft's products, can write stories, create computer code, and answer search queries in natural language. Meanwhile, OpenAI's Dall-e can win art competitions with AI-generated art. AI also plays a larger role in gaming, with many titles supporting AI upsampling technologies like DLSS.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by HiThere on Friday February 10, @02:14PM

    by HiThere (866) on Friday February 10, @02:14PM (#1291087) Journal

    I believe the summary and the quoted statement implicitly. But the same claim could be made for a CAD program.

    Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
