Nations and corporations are setting ambitious carbon goals. The U.S. government is enacting plans unleashing billions of dollars to address climate change. Many investors remain bullish on climate tech startups. Job prospects in the space are relatively rosy while traditional tech giants layoff thousands.

Climate career opportunities include everything from installing solar panels and electric vehicle charging devices to innovating cutting-edge climate tech hardware and software.

At first it seemed like a niche sector for new jobs, said Yin Lu, partner with MCJ Collective. But now "it's literally everywhere," she said.

New evidence keeps emerging on job growth in the sector, and there are even warnings about shortages of both blue- and white-collar climate workers. On the installation and manufacturing side, U.S. clean energy companies have announced more than 100,000 new jobs since the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Globally, the current 6 million jobs in clean energy manufacturing could more than double to 14 million by 2030, according to a new report from IEA, an intergovernmental nonprofit.