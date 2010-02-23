There has never been a better time to get a job in climate tech:
Nations and corporations are setting ambitious carbon goals. The U.S. government is enacting plans unleashing billions of dollars to address climate change. Many investors remain bullish on climate tech startups. Job prospects in the space are relatively rosy while traditional tech giants layoff thousands.
Climate career opportunities include everything from installing solar panels and electric vehicle charging devices to innovating cutting-edge climate tech hardware and software.
At first it seemed like a niche sector for new jobs, said Yin Lu, partner with MCJ Collective. But now "it's literally everywhere," she said.
New evidence keeps emerging on job growth in the sector, and there are even warnings about shortages of both blue- and white-collar climate workers. On the installation and manufacturing side, U.S. clean energy companies have announced more than 100,000 new jobs since the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Globally, the current 6 million jobs in clean energy manufacturing could more than double to 14 million by 2030, according to a new report from IEA, an intergovernmental nonprofit.
[...] Part of the challenge in prepping students for the field is how quickly some historically fringe technologies — hydrogen fuel, fusion power and carbon capture among them — are emerging as significant players. Many universities don't yet have robust programs in these areas. Schwartz said that's OK.
"Anybody who's trained as an engineer or scientist has the foundational skills to go into those areas," he said. "The sector is nascent. It's just premature to be doing specialized training to fill the need."
And climate tech startups are proving resourceful in adapting talent. In the fusion field, for example, companies are nabbing experienced folks from aerospace to fill roles.
[...] "The clean tech sector is probably the area of greatest growth," said Maud Daudon, the program's executive leader. While there's great potential in the space, she said, it's evolving so fast that it's challenging to keep up, leaving the organization struggling to nail down specifics on worker roles and demand.
