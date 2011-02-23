from the monkey-see-monkey-do dept.
In the latest lay off round hit to tech, Yahoo has announced they will be releasing around 1,600 workers, including half their Business unit, with 1,000 of the cuts coming by the end of the week:
The layoffs are part of a broader effort by the company to streamline operations in Yahoo's advertising unit. The Yahoo for Business segment's strategy had "struggled to live up to our high standards across the entire stack," according to a Yahoo spokesperson.
"Given the new focus of the new Yahoo Advertising group, we will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo for Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023," a Yahoo spokesperson told CNBC.
Yahoo said the company would shift efforts to its 30-year partnership with Taboola, a digital advertising company, to satisfy ad services.
Those losing their jobs will be provided severance packages.
Related Stories
Google workers in Switzerland sent a letter this month to the company's vice president of human resources, outlining their worries that a new employee evaluation system could be used to cull the work force:
"The number and spread of reports that reached us indicates that at least some managers were aggressively pressured to apply a quota" on a process that could lead to employees getting negative ratings and potentially losing their jobs, five workers and employee representatives wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times.
The letter signaled how some Google employees are increasingly interpreting recent management decisions as warnings that the company may be angling to conduct broader layoffs. From the impending closure of a small office and the cancellation of a content-moderation project to various efforts to ease budgets during 2023 planning meetings, the Silicon Valley behemoth has become a tinderbox of anxiety, according to interviews with 14 current and former employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
[...] The worries have grown as Google's tech industry peers have handed out pink slips amid a souring global economy. Last month, Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, purged its ranks by 11,000, or about 13 percent of its work force. Amazon also began laying off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs, or about 3 percent of its corporate employees.
Even Google, which is on track to make tens of billions of dollars in profits this year, has had to come to terms with a slowdown. In October, as the digital advertising market slumped, Google's parent company, Alphabet, reported that profit dropped 27 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, to $13.9 billion.
Related: Amazon Will Reportedly Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees — the biggest reduction in its history — in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening:
Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon's employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company's annual planning process.
The eliminations began last year and were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people. The move is concentrated in the firm's corporate ranks, mostly Amazon's retail division and human resources functions, like recruiting.
[...] The first wave of cuts landed heaviest on Amazon's Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speaker, among other products. The group's chief told Bloomberg last month that layoffs in the unit totaled less than 2,000 people, and that Amazon remained committed to the voice assistant.
During the pandemic, Big Tech was booming and hiring new employees as fast as they could. With all that hubbub behind us, and an uncertain economic outlook, those Giants of the Internet are cautiously trimming some of that fat in preparation for leaner times.
That, at least, is the argument for the recent wave of lay-offs at Facebook (Meta), Twitter, Amazon, Stripe, SalesForce, Lyft, DoorDash and Carvana. It seems, though, that the recent layoffs at Google might have been a little different.
Instead of culling the recent hires, the trusted hands at open source teams, and those teams themselves, are being hit especially hard argues an opinion piece at El Reg. Chris DiBona, founder of Google's Open Source Program Office, Jeremy Allison, co-creator of Samba and Google engineer, Cat Allman, former Program Manager for Developer EcoSystems, and Dave Lester, Head of Google's open source security initiatives, are the main names being mentioned.
El Reg's observation might be a coincidence, however; and the way the layoffs are being executed kinda points to that. No exit interviews, but just people's access badges disabled, and firings by e-mail: at least one engineer got the message in the middle of his production shift. Which gave rise to an interesting speculation by former Google engineer Mike Knell:
Best theory I have is that an outside company was hired and given a "clean room" export from the HR systems to work with.
Stripped of identifying information and any demographic data that could incur a *direct* disciminatory bias in the results. They were then told to write code to determine which rows to cut from the dataset based on the output of some weighted formula designed to determine the "fireability" of that employee while maximising the savings achieved by the exercise. They then took the output of that algorithm, stack ranked the results (because Google just LOVES to stack rank things, especially people) and returned the top 12,000 employee IDs.