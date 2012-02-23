Remember that Russian space capsule that sprang a leak a few weeks ago? It's happened again.

An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, but the incident does not pose a danger to the station's crew, the Russian space corporation said on Saturday.

We all knew their airlines wouldn't last long (safely) due to sanctions, but now it appears their space efforts are also in question (that is my opinion with no facts to back it up. But still). 2 consecutive spacecraft, suffering the same failure, makes one go "hmmmm".