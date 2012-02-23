23/02/12/0425240 story
posted by hubie on Monday February 13, @12:28AM
Remember that Russian space capsule that sprang a leak a few weeks ago? It's happened again.
An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, but the incident does not pose a danger to the station's crew, the Russian space corporation said on Saturday.
We all knew their airlines wouldn't last long (safely) due to sanctions, but now it appears their space efforts are also in question (that is my opinion with no facts to back it up. But still). 2 consecutive spacecraft, suffering the same failure, makes one go "hmmmm".
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday February 13, @01:18AM
The Russian economy basically produces oil and gas. And a bit of heavy industry. Anything that could be considered "high tech" is imported. Or rather, was when it was still possible.
And spacecraft currently don't really entertain priority treatment when it comes to scarce resources.