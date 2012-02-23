Interpol has built its own virtual reality (VR) space, where users can do training and attend virtual meetings.

Mr Stock said it is important for the agency to not get left behind.

"Criminals are sophisticated and professional in very quickly adapting to any new technological tool that is available to commit crime," he said.

"We need to sufficiently respond to that. Sometimes lawmakers, police, and our societies are running a little bit behind.

[...] [Dr Madan Oberoi, Interpol's executive director of technology and innovation, said] "If you look at the definitions of these crimes in physical space, and you try to apply it in the metaverse, there is a difficulty.

"We don't know whether we can call them a crime or not, but those threats are definitely there, so those issues are yet to be resolved."