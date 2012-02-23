from the virtual-handcuffs dept.
Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock says the global police agency is investigating how the organisation could police crime in the metaverse:
Interpol has built its own virtual reality (VR) space, where users can do training and attend virtual meetings.
Mr Stock said it is important for the agency to not get left behind.
"Criminals are sophisticated and professional in very quickly adapting to any new technological tool that is available to commit crime," he said.
"We need to sufficiently respond to that. Sometimes lawmakers, police, and our societies are running a little bit behind.
[...] [Dr Madan Oberoi, Interpol's executive director of technology and innovation, said] "If you look at the definitions of these crimes in physical space, and you try to apply it in the metaverse, there is a difficulty.
"We don't know whether we can call them a crime or not, but those threats are definitely there, so those issues are yet to be resolved."
Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 13, @03:20AM (1 child)
DUHHHH! How bout *coin? Criminals are making bank on the various coins, and have been since day one. Jeeez Louise, no government has a real handle on the coin mining world yet! And, every time some crook compromises a hospital, or city, or whatever, and demands payment in *coin, they are rubbing government's nose in that fact.
Maybe I'll start a new coin, and call it 'Chump Coin'. At least I'll be giving it a more honest name than anyone before me. You're a chump if you mine my coins, you're a chump if you buy my coins, you're a chump if you deal in my coins in any way, because I'm going to cash out and take ALL YOUR MONIES!!
And, the cops are unlikely to catch the "bad guy" the next time it happens.
Don’t confuse the news with the truth.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday February 13, @04:08AM
I'm interested in your new currency, and wish to subscribe to your newsletter. If you don't think people will buy pretty much anything, just remember: bottled water.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday February 13, @04:07AM (1 child)
I mean, something like an "Internet"-based, um, police group of some kind. What would they call it, though?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 13, @04:16AM
I don't care what they call it, but the new branch should definitely be armed with VR light sabers.