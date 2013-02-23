Google bookended Microsoft's big AI search announcement with underwhelming AI news of its own:
Microsoft has officially taken the lead in the race to build a search engine powered by generative AI. On Tuesday, the company debuted the rumored OpenAI-infused versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser, proclaiming them to be the next evolution of the internet — an evolution that so far seems to be crafted by Microsoft. Not Google. And Google seems increasingly concerned about that.
Google has spent the last two decades as the most popular search engine in the world. Search is also Google's biggest revenue stream, thanks to all the ads it places all over search results. So it's unusual to see the company scrambling when it comes to what's always been its bread and butter. Yet, that seems to be exactly what Google is doing in response to Microsoft's plans to integrate AI into Bing, its own search engine, which seem to be further along than Google's. After Microsoft invited journalists to see its new AI products last week, Google scrambled to make announcements and show off demos of its own. In other words, Google, which long since surpassed Microsoft's search and web browsing tools, is now playing catch-up.
[...] Bard and the new Bing seem pretty similar on the surface. But it's hard to say without trying them, and neither is available to the general public yet. They're both rolling out in the next few weeks. But while Bard is built on a "lightweight" version of its generative chatbot for now, Microsoft says the new Bing will use an even more powerful version of ChatGPT that was custom-designed for search. And while Bard was introduced in a short blog post, Microsoft invited a ton of journalists to a splashy live event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to show off its AI-powered Bing and Edge. This all suggests that one company thinks its AI search is ready for primetime, while the other is just trying not to be left out of the conversation completely.
[...] If you want to try the new Bing for yourself, Microsoft has a preview on its site, and you can join the waitlist to be one of the first people to try it out for real. Microsoft says that, in the coming weeks, it will roll out to "millions" of desktop users, and a mobile version is coming "soon."
As for which big tech company has the better AI-infused search engine, we'll have to try them and see. Both Microsoft and Google are surely rushing their products out as soon as possible. You don't need a sophisticated generative AI chatbot to tell you how important it is to be first.
Which search engine are you reading this on?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday February 13, @05:46PM (1 child)
Most people still use Google, but many people have been noticing how bad Google search results are. They're just bad. Often incomplete, with obvious results you already know about intentionally left off the results or buried. Not to help produce better, more useful results for you, but to serve someone else, some other goal. It's clear they are doing this, they've admitted doing this. Their goal isn't to produce the best search results.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday February 13, @05:56PM
I switched to Duck Duck Go a while back. DDG is what Google was, a search engine. While Google Search is still a thing, it's not anything special. In fact, I would say that they destroyed what made them great. A simple search page, with no fluff.
