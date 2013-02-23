Carmack sees a 60% chance of achieving initial success in AGI by 2030:
[Ed note: This interview is chopped way down to fit here. Lots of good stuff in the full interview. --hubie]
Inside his multimillion-dollar manse on Highland Park's Beverly Drive, Carmack, 52, is working to achieve AGI through his startup Keen Technologies, which raised $20 million in a financing round in August from investors including Austin-based Capital Factory.
This is the "fourth major phase" of his career, Carmack says, following stints in computers and pioneering video games with Mesquite's id Software (founded in 1991), suborbital space rocketry at Mesquite-based Armadillo Aerospace (2000-2013), and virtual reality with Oculus VR, which Facebook (now Meta) acquired for $2 billion in 2014. Carmack stepped away from Oculus' CTO role in late 2019 to become consulting CTO for the VR venture, proclaiming his intention to focus on AGI. He left Meta in December to concentrate full-time on Keen.
Many are predicting stupendous, earth-shattering things will result from this, right?
I'm trying not to use the kind of hyperbole of really grand pronouncements, because I am a nuts-and-bolts person. Even with the rocketry stuff, I wasn't talking about colonizing Mars, I was talking about which bolts I'm using to hold things together. So, I don't want to do a TED talk going on and on about all the things that might be possible with plausibly cost-effective artificial general intelligence.
[...] You'll find people who can wax rhapsodic about the singularity and how everything is going to change with AGI. But if I just look at it and say, if 10 years from now, we have 'universal remote employees' that are artificial general intelligences, run on clouds, and people can just dial up and say, 'I want five Franks today and 10 Amys, and we're going to deploy them on these jobs,' and you could just spin up like you can cloud-access computing resources, if you could cloud-access essentially artificial human resources for things like that—that's the most prosaic, mundane, most banal use of something like this.
If all we're doing is making more human-level capital and applying it to the things that we're already doing today, while you could say, 'I want to make a movie or a comic book or something like that, give me the team that I need to go do that,' and then run it on the cloud—that's kind of my vision for it.
Why is it so important to achieve a system that performs tasks that humans can do? What's wrong with humans doing human tasks?
[...] The world is a hugely better place with our 8 billion people than it was when there were 50 million people kind of like living in caves and whatever. So, I am confident that the sum total of value and progress in humanity will accelerate extraordinarily with welcoming artificial beings into our community of working on things. I think there will be enormous value created from all that.
Is there a critical factor or central idea for getting there?
One of the things I say—and some people don't like it—is that the source code, the computer programming necessary for artificial general intelligence, is going to be a few tens of thousands of lines of code. Now, a big program is millions of lines of code—the Chrome browser is like 20 to 30 million lines of code.
[...] So, I strongly believe that we are within a decade of having reasonably commonly available sufficient hardware for doing this, that it's going to be a modest amount of code, and that there are enough people working on it. Although in my mind, it's kind of surprising that there aren't more people in my position doing it, while everybody looks at DeepMind and OpenAI as the leading AGI research labs.
Can you see yet how to arrive at that out-of-reach point?
I see the destination. I know it's there, but no, it's murky and cloudy in between here and there. Nobody knows how to get there. But I'm looking at that path saying I don't know what's in there, but I think I can get through there—or at least I think somebody will. And I think it's very likely that this is going to happen in the 2030s.
I do consider it essentially inevitable. But so much of what I've been good at is bringing something that might be inevitable forward in time. I feel like the 3D video gaming stuff that I did, it probably always would have happened, but it would have happened years later if I hadn't made it happen earlier.