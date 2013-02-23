And while Intel is fighting for its life, the rest of the industry is moving on:
In reality, Intel is not the giant of the industry. Intel's total share of industry capacity is around 10%, they are not a giant who has stumbled, they are a niche player and have been for years. Admittedly, they occupy a high-value, high-price niche, but it is a niche nonetheless.
The best analogy we can think of here is automobiles. Mercedes sells around 10% of cars in the US, just as Intel has about 10% of industry capacity. Now imagine if Mercedes somehow lost its brand – maybe a massive recall or a series of high profile vehicle-caused accidents. They would not only lose market share but also all their brand value, causing a long term downward sales trend that would be very expensive to dig their way out. Intel is the luxury brand of semis and suddenly their cars do not move fast. We have tortured that analogy enough, the point is that Intel really does not occupy the strategic high ground we all thought it did.
After their last set of results, especially their guidance for 2023, we are increasingly of the opinion that Intel is out of options. They forecast they are going to burn $15 billion in cash next year, a huge amount even for a company with $34 billion of net cash on their balance sheet.
After their disastrous roadmap event last month, we have to call in to question the company's ability to accurately forecast their business. We actually have many more examples of systematic flaws in their forecasting abilities, but none as public as that event. So we have little confidence in the company's $15 billion forecast, it could easily be much higher. Add to that the need to continue to fund their manufacturing needs and their cash needs are immense.
Nor is it clear if 2024 will be any better. At heart, we have always argued that the company has one task before it and that is an existential task – it has to catch up in manufacturing. The earliest they forecast achieving that is late 2024, which means it will likely not factor into results until 2025. By that time the company's bank balances will be dangerously low.
Moreover, if somehow Intel is able to achieve process parity in 2025 it will still have to rebuild its business. This leads to obvious questions about Intel Foundry Services (IFS). The only way Intel can ever garner a more meaningful share of industry capacity is for IFS to start doing real business and poaching some big customers from TSMC.
[...] And while Intel is fighting for its life, the rest of the industry is moving on – with its peers all taking big steps to adapt to a world of custom silicon and heterogeneous compute. With its latest round of cuts, Intel will be far behind the pack in serving those markets. Intel has now exited most of the networking and memory markets, abandoned much of its RISC V efforts, spun off Mobile Eye automotive ambitions, and is likely to exit FPGAs soon. If it catches up with manufacturing, the company will largely be a single-product semis company.
The most frustrating part is that there is no clear alternative course they can take.
Many people would argue that Intel should split in two – a design company and a foundry company – much as AMD / GlobalFoundries did a decade ago. We see the logic in that, we have argued in favor of that in the past. Our guess is that the Street, as well as certain Intel board members, strongly favor this approach. But there are some real problems with this.
First, it took AMD and GloFo most of that ensuing decade to stabilize and return to functionality. Critically, there is the very real problem of how to fund the fabs. GloFo abandoned advanced manufacturing processes years ago. Would a stand-alone IFS do the same? They would start life with only one customer, the design side of Intel, and that customer is dependent on advanced processes. The sheer amount of money required for Intel to catch up is immense and at this point seems incalculable – $50 billion? It is hard to imagine a structure that would attract investors to participate in that funding. The size and seemingly bottomless nature of the commitment is too big even for the biggest private equity funds.
This likely means that the only viable alternative is the one they are currently attempting – raise as much money as possible, beg the government for more, ignore the Street and run like Hell to Intel 20A.
