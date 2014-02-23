Dramatic footage of the meteoroid was captured on multiple cameras, with the event even being picked up by a police car in England. It is just the seventh time space agencies have been able to forewarn an asteroid impact.

"[It is] a sign of the rapid advances in global detection capabilities," writes the European Space Agency (ESA) on Twitter.

Videos filmed in both England and France capture people's amazement as the asteroid burns up and detonates in Earth's atmosphere.

"I saw a post on Facebook saying that it was expected at 03:00 so I just stood at my window and turned on my phone," says Becky who witnessed the asteroid. "I wasn't expecting much but it really was amazing."

Dutch photographer Gijs de Reijke drove to the French city of Le Havre to capture an astonishing shot of the asteroid. He took a 30-second exposure on a Nikon D850 with a 70-300mm set at 135mm, the amazing photos highlight the bright colors of the asteroid.

Another photographer, David L, captured the asteroid from Le Mans, France.