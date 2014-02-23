There Is No 'Going Dark:' Dutch Law Enforcement Spent Months Intercepting, Reading Encrypted Messages:
To hear consecutive FBI directors tell it, unless legislators are willing to mandate encryption backdoors, the criminals (including terrorists!) will win. That's the only option — at least according to Jim Comey and Chris Wray — given that the FBI, with its billions in funding and wealth of brainpower, is apparently unable to decrypt files and devices simply by waving a warrant at them.
All evidence points to the contrary. What FBI directors refer to as "going dark" is actually just the temporary blindness that results from staring directly at the Golden Age of Surveillance sun. While FBI directors waste their time making everyone stupider, law enforcement agencies around the world (including the one represented by these particular misguided loudmouths) are putting plans into action.
Twice in 2021 alone, investigators around the world announced the end results of long investigations that involved taking over message servers or otherwise compromising encrypted communication services that were allegedly marketed almost exclusively to criminals. The FBI, in conjunction with Australian law enforcement, subverted and ran an encrypted messaging server for three years, intercepting millions of messages — something that led to hundreds of arrests around the world. A second investigation targeted a Canadian encrypted service provider, resulting in a number of charges being brought against its CEO.
It has happened again, as Joseph Cox reports for Motherboard. And once again, we can attempt to put FBI director Chris Wray's pouty, anti-encryption bullshit to bed.
Dutch police have cracked another encrypted phone company, this time reading messages from, and then shutting down, "Exclu," according to announcements from the police and Dutch prosecution service.
The news demonstrates law enforcement agencies' continued targeting of the encrypted phone industry, part of which has served organized criminal syndicates for years. The Dutch police specifically have been behind many of these hacks and shutdowns, working on other investigations into companies such as Ennetcom and Sky.
Whether or not these arrests will result in convictions or any perceptible decrease in crime is unknown. But what is certain is that the mere existence of encryption is not a dead end for investigators. The FBI knows this. Its upper management, however, continues to pretend otherwise. Until the FBI can be honest about the challenges posed by encryption, its opinion on the matter can't be trusted.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday February 15, @09:41PM
The FBI wants a investigative tools that fit the way they like to investigate. One of their favorite existing tools is the law that makes it a felony to lie to an FBI agent. Everybody lies, constantly, about everything. So, all they have to do is squeeze the subject. They conduct a few interrogations, catch their subject in a lie, then use the crime they have manufactured to blackmail the subject into cooperating with the investigation. A cyber investigative tool that worked like this would be some mechanism that guaranteed that they could either get the subject's computer records, or slap the subject with a hiding/destroying/falsifying records charge.
The example investigations from TFA involved breaking into those computers that they could and then waiting for years for them to be used for something incriminating. That is a completely different style of investigation.
Either way, we're fucked, because the supreme court has decided that our right to be free of unwarranted searches applies only to those kinds of searches that existed when the constitution was written, and as new kinds of searches are invented they are permissible until specifically outlawed.