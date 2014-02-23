Canonical announces real-time Ubuntu kernel:
Real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now generally available. The new kernel supports low-latency requirements for industrial, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and defense industries.
The real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS from publisher Canonical was released on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Enterprises running the open source operating system can now run more demanding workloads and develop a wide range of time-sensitive applications, Canonical said.
As a real-time solution, it was designed to minimize the response time guarantee within a specified deadline. With a new enterprise-grade real-time kernel, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS can keep up with stringent low-latency requirements such as smart factory applications.
The newest release is based on the 5.15 version of the Linux kernel. It includes Arm architecture and the out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patches for x86, which reduces kernel latencies. Arm has a part in projects like software-defined vehicles, smart industrial 4.0 factories, 5G vRAN functionality and energy-efficient Arm-based hyperscale data centers.
"The commercial availability of real-time Ubuntu on Arm demonstrates the power of open source collaboration and benefits the entire Arm ecosystem across the computing spectrum, from cloud to edge," said Mark Hambleton, vice president of open source software at Arm.
[...] The real-time kernel can be applied across Ubuntu variants, and it has two options for deployment, Canonical said. The first option, Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS, is available through the Ubuntu Pro subscription service. A free tier is available for personal and small-scale commercial use.
Enterprise customers can also access Ubuntu Core 22 with the real-time kernel through Canonical's IoT App Store. This version is the fully containerized Ubuntu variant optimized for edge devices. It includes state-of-the-art security features, from full-disk encryption to strict confinement.
Ubuntu emphasized that upgrades are not limited to patches and occasional bug fixes. Instead, the Ubuntu Core is designed to have a lifetime of a decade, getting robust software updates throughout.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 16, @12:04AM
Or - maybe not. RedHat has been doing this for awhile - https://www.redhat.com/sysadmin/real-time-kernel [redhat.com] - among others.
The kernels I run aren't real time. Quite. https://liquorix.net/ [liquorix.net] Dude does use a lot of the real time optimazations in his core though. His focus is on throughput, which is great for the desktop user. You don't have to wait for other processes before the desktop responds to your latest command.
Ubuntu is a day late, and a dollar short getting onboard the real time kernel train.
Don’t confuse the news with the truth.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday February 16, @12:26AM
Back in 2000 I was porting Linux to the SH4 for a real time system. Another company (Monta Vista?) was doing the real time part, they already had real time working on other CPUs.
In 2004 I was working on a wireless TV system that used real time Linux on an x86 to get the media from the HDD and/or network (we supported 4 stream), and wirelessly sent to data to a TV on the other side of the building.
Why is tamales pronounced tamales but females is pronounced females instead of females?
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Thursday February 16, @12:30AM (1 child)
Can the x86 version run a modern desktop? What would the experience be like?
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday February 16, @12:42AM
From Canonical? Probably Crysis-like.