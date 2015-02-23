Stories
UK Scientists Make Breakthrough in Developing Quantum Computers

The University of Sussex researchers claim their method allows microchips to be slotted together like jigsaw pieces to make more powerful quantum computers:

UK researchers claim to have solved a major challenge in building more powerful quantum computers, by successfully transferring data between quantum microchips.

[...] One of the challenges to make this a reality is how many qubits a computer chip can hold. In order to solve this, researchers at the University of Sussex have demonstrated a method to accurately transfer qubits between microchips.

[...] The team has called this method UQ Connect and said it essentially allows chips to slot together like pieces in a jigsaw puzzle, which can then work together to create a more powerful quantum computer.

The researchers said they were able to transfer qubits with a near 100pc success rate and a superior connection rate. They also claim these figures are both world records that are orders of magnitude better than previous methods.

[...] "In demonstrating that we can connect two quantum computing chips – a bit like a jigsaw puzzle – and, crucially, that it works so well, we unlock the potential to scale-up by connecting hundreds or even thousands of quantum computing microchips," Hensinger said.

Journal Reference:
Akhtar, M., Bonus, F., Lebrun-Gallagher, F.R. et al. A high-fidelity quantum matter-link between ion-trap microchip modules. Nat Commun 14, 531 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-35285-3

