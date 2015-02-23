UK researchers claim to have solved a major challenge in building more powerful quantum computers, by successfully transferring data between quantum microchips.

[...] One of the challenges to make this a reality is how many qubits a computer chip can hold. In order to solve this, researchers at the University of Sussex have demonstrated a method to accurately transfer qubits between microchips.

[...] The team has called this method UQ Connect and said it essentially allows chips to slot together like pieces in a jigsaw puzzle, which can then work together to create a more powerful quantum computer.

The researchers said they were able to transfer qubits with a near 100pc success rate and a superior connection rate. They also claim these figures are both world records that are orders of magnitude better than previous methods.

[...] "In demonstrating that we can connect two quantum computing chips – a bit like a jigsaw puzzle – and, crucially, that it works so well, we unlock the potential to scale-up by connecting hundreds or even thousands of quantum computing microchips," Hensinger said.