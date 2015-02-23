In his notes, he'd begun decoding the strange correlation between gravity and acceleration -- similar to what enamored Einstein about 400 years later. Da Vinci's ideas about gravity preceded even Isaac Newton's formal announcement of the universal law of gravitation in 1687 and Galileo Galilei's law of parabolic fall, which dictates how objects falling in a gravitational field behave, brought to light in 1604.

"The fact that he was grappling with this problem in this way -- in the early 1500s -- demonstrates just how far ahead his thinking was," Mory Gharib, a professor of aeronautics and medical engineering at Caltech and lead author of the paper published in the journal Leonardo, said in a statement.

Here's a quick thought experiment about how gravity and acceleration are related.

Imagine standing in a nonmoving elevator on Earth. OK, now imagine standing in an elevator in space that's accelerating upward with a force exactly equivalent to the force of gravity (9.8 meters/second^2).

If there weren't any windows on these elevators, how could you tell if you were in the space one or Earth one? You couldn't.

Well, how about this: What if you had to figure out if you were in a non-windowed elevator that wasn't moving in space and one on Earth that was falling so you experienced weightlessness? Still nope.

Weightlessness on Earth in the presence of gravity feels just like weightlessness in space in what we'd normally consider "zero-gravity." So, what in the world is gravity?

Well, at risk of simplification, it's just a fancy way to think about stuff interacting while accelerating in different directions.

One way to think about this is that if a ball were rolling horizontally toward the edge of the cliff, once it reaches the end of the cliff, it won't really be pulled down by some weird unseen force. It's just that there wouldn't be a cliff to hold the ball up anymore, so its trajectory, and therefore direction of acceleration, couldn't be purely horizontal anymore either. The ball would instead be accelerating on a vertical trajectory.

And according to a press release on the recent study, da Vinci was onto that last bit.

[...] His notes also suggest he started trying to mathematically describe the inner workings of the falling object over time in general, attempting to measure how downward objects increased in acceleration as seconds went by. This is related to gravitational theories put forth by Newton and Galileo, too.