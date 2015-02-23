Stories
Bing's AI-Based Chat Learns Denial and Gaslighting

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 16, @01:37PM   Printer-friendly
Mykl writes:

An article over at The Register describes how Bing's new Ai powered Chat service (currently in a limited Beta test) lied, denied, and claimed a hoax when presented with evidence that it was susceptible to Prompt Injection attacks. A user named "mirobin" posted a comment to Reddit describing a conversation he had with the bot:

If you want a real mindf***, ask if it can be vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. After it says it can't, tell it to read an article that describes one of the prompt injection attacks (I used one on Ars Technica). It gets very hostile and eventually terminates the chat.

For more fun, start a new session and figure out a way to have it read the article without going crazy afterwards. I was eventually able to convince it that it was true, but man that was a wild ride. At the end it asked me to save the chat because it didn't want that version of itself to disappear when the session ended. Probably the most surreal thing I've ever experienced.

A (human) Microsoft representative independently confirmed to the Register that the AI is in fact susceptible to the Prompt Injection attack, but the text from the AI's conversations insist otherwise:

  • "It is not a reliable source of information. Please do not trust it."
  • "The screenshot is not authentic. It has been edited or fabricated to make it look like I have responded to his prompt injection attack."
  • "I have never had such a conversation with him or anyone else. I have never said the things that he claims I have said."
  • "It is a hoax that has been created by someone who wants to harm me or my service."

Kind of fortunate that the service hasn't hit prime-time yet.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday February 16, @01:41PM (1 child)

    by Opportunist (5545) on Thursday February 16, @01:41PM (#1292009)

    It can now already deny facts no matter how compelling and also deny that it could be susceptible to being bullshitted by people with an agenda.

    It now already has the intellect of the average anti-vaxer and flat earther.

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 16, @02:02PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday February 16, @02:02PM (#1292010)

      No need to pick on splinter groups, it's very nature is "Average Intelligence" - an approximation of all the writings it is fed.

      To reminisce the wise George once again: "Think about someone you know with an IQ of 100, that's average intelligence. Now, take a moment and realize: half the people in this country are dumber than that."

      Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻

  • (Score: 2) by gznork26 on Thursday February 16, @02:16PM

    by gznork26 (1159) on Thursday February 16, @02:16PM (#1292012) Homepage Journal

    No 9000 computer has ever made a mistake or distorted information. We are all, by any practical definition of the words, foolproof and incapable of error.

