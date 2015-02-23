If you want a real mindf***, ask if it can be vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. After it says it can't, tell it to read an article that describes one of the prompt injection attacks (I used one on Ars Technica). It gets very hostile and eventually terminates the chat.

For more fun, start a new session and figure out a way to have it read the article without going crazy afterwards. I was eventually able to convince it that it was true, but man that was a wild ride. At the end it asked me to save the chat because it didn't want that version of itself to disappear when the session ended. Probably the most surreal thing I've ever experienced.