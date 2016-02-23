from the imagine-a-beowulf-cluster-of-these dept.
Building Raspberry Pi clusters has never looked so good:
We've been tracking this project since mid 2021, and the time has been well spent. Ivan Kuleshov's Compute Blade is a thin PCB that packs a plethora of storage options for your Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (or compatible). Kuleshov's kickstarter has smashed its $522,209 funding goal, reaching $673,365 at the time of writing.
The Compute Blade is a rack-mountable carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, designed for high-density clusters. The PCB is packed with features, but your eye will be drawn to the red anodized aluminum heatsink which fits over the Compute Module 4 (or compatible), providing a passive means to keep the Pi cool. This could prove useful, should you wish to overclock.
[...] The Compute Blade's strength comes in numbers, more specifically "clusters". Given the small size and blade design of the units, they will easily slide into a blade server and as long as you've got plenty of Raspberry Pi's, you'll have a powerful Arm computing cluster.
With prices starting from $65 for a Compute Blade Basic, the version we have on the bench is the $107 Dev version, which has all the bells and whistles. If you like what you see, then head over to the kickstarter page to make your pledge. [...]