Big Tech Lobbyist Language Made it Verbatim into NY’s Hedged Repair Bill

Freeman writes:

Big Tech lobbyist language made it verbatim into NY's hedged repair bill

When New York became the first state to pass a heavily modified right-to-repair bill late last year, it was apparent that lobbyists had succeeded in last-minute changes to the law's specifics. A new report from the online magazine Grist details the ways in which Gov. Kathy Hochul made changes identical to those proposed by a tech trade association.

In a report co-published with nonprofit newsroom The Markup, Maddie Stone writes that documents surrounding the drafting and debate over the bill show that many of the changes signed by Hochul were the same as those proposed by TechNet, which represents Apple, Google, Samsung, and other technology companies.
The bill passed with broad bipartisan support, but it was pared down to focus only on small electronics.

