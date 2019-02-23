Motor Trend and probably many other sources report on the recall of all Teslas with FSD, https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-admits-full-self-driving-crashes-recalls-360000-cars/

On February 15, 2023, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted a notice that Tesla will recall 362,758 of its Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles—the entirety of its current lineup—from model years ranging between 2016 and 2023, and equipped with the Full Self-Driving Beta software suite. This driver assistance software, which is technically in beta, has been under investigation for years. NHTSA and Tesla have determined that the system "allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner [that] increases the risk of a crash."

At the bottom there is a link to a Tweet by Elon:

Definitely. The word "recall" for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!

I remember at least one Soylentil commenting about turning off over-the-air updates from Tesla because they remove features. For the same reason the same owner never took their car to Tesla for service because of the likelihood of updates being applied against their wishes. Not sure if this applies in that case?