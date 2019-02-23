from the long-overdue dept.
Motor Trend and probably many other sources report on the recall of all Teslas with FSD, https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-admits-full-self-driving-crashes-recalls-360000-cars/
On February 15, 2023, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted a notice that Tesla will recall 362,758 of its Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles—the entirety of its current lineup—from model years ranging between 2016 and 2023, and equipped with the Full Self-Driving Beta software suite. This driver assistance software, which is technically in beta, has been under investigation for years. NHTSA and Tesla have determined that the system "allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner [that] increases the risk of a crash."
At the bottom there is a link to a Tweet by Elon:
Definitely. The word "recall" for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!
I remember at least one Soylentil commenting about turning off over-the-air updates from Tesla because they remove features. For the same reason the same owner never took their car to Tesla for service because of the likelihood of updates being applied against their wishes. Not sure if this applies in that case?
My computers upgrade against my wish (apart from my Linux machines).
My cellphone upgrades against my wish.
I mean I can disable upgrade altogether. But I can't accept one security package for example, and leave out other shit pushed by Microsoft, Google or Apple.
Consumer electronics don't respect their rightful owners' wishes anymore, and haven't done so for a long time now. Why would car manufacturers be anymore respectful?
And of course, as a side note, what business do cars eve have getting OTA updates anyway? They multi-ton machines barrelling down the road that have been certified to do so safely before being put on sale. Nobody should alter their specs willy-nilly after the certification. Just like aircraft.
1 dead, 4 injured after Tesla crashes into firetruck [abc10.com]
The owner is a self-aggrandizing jerk (possibly a plus for premium car brands). In Japan somebody would be impaling themselves with a sword by now, I'm just sayin'...
In fairness, if you own a Tesla and you still trust the self driving feature enough to let it get you in an accident, after the feature being very publicly denounced as not ready for prime-time and the multiple other cases of accidents it caused, you kind of deserve to get hurt.
