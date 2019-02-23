House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has subpoenaed Big Tech executives to try to discover if they colluded to suppress free speech.

The Committee is seeking documents and commucations from the CEOs of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft to see if the companies worked with the federal government to censor content on their platforms. The Committee says it has repeatedly attempted to work with the companies since December, but they did not "adequately comply" with the requests.

The subpoenas require Sundar Pichai, Andy Jassy, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckberg, and Satya Nadella to turn over all requested documents and communications by March 23, 2023. According toThe Wall Street Journal, it's a probe to determine if the companies censored viewpoints on issues such as COVID-19 policy that disagreed with White House policy.

However, in November, Apple CEO met with GOP lawmakers that included Ohio's Jim Jordan, California's Darrel Issa, and Washington's Cathy McMorris Rogers. At the time, it wasn't clear what was on the agenda.

Notably, the Committee didn't request information from Twitter CEO Elon Musk, even though it's a popular social network. However, Jordan has publicly voiced his support for Musk in the past.