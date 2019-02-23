Twenty scientists and teachers have travelled to the region near the border between Victoria and New South Wales on a 11-day 'Alpine Bush Blitz' to catalogue species and broadcast the expedition into Australian classrooms.

Three previously undescribed spider species were found by Museums Victoria Research Institute arachnologist Joseph Schubert who said he hoped to find more before the Blitz concludes.

[...] "Discovering and documenting undescribed species is crucial for their conservation and may prevent invisible species from becoming extinct.

"If a species is not known, it cannot be adequately protected."