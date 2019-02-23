from the Bite-Me dept.
Australian science people and a bunch of teachers have discovered three new spider species in a remote alpine region. Given Australia has so many spiders, and indeed other deadly creatures, it is a wonder they look for more. One of the new spiders discovered is a 'jumping spider' that 'looks like a "liquorice-all-sort" and is a "ferocious hunter" that camouflages as a tree branch'. In typical Australian style, another looks like an eight eyed puppy. No, really.
Twenty scientists and teachers have travelled to the region near the border between Victoria and New South Wales on a 11-day 'Alpine Bush Blitz' to catalogue species and broadcast the expedition into Australian classrooms.
Three previously undescribed spider species were found by Museums Victoria Research Institute arachnologist Joseph Schubert who said he hoped to find more before the Blitz concludes.
[...] "Discovering and documenting undescribed species is crucial for their conservation and may prevent invisible species from becoming extinct.
"If a species is not known, it cannot be adequately protected."
A quote by an Australian minister in response to this find was that "Around three-quarters of Australia's biodiversity is still waiting to be discovered by science" which just makes Australia just that much more a joyful place to live (for the fauna).
Remind me, how exactly do Australians get through life without being eaten alive, poisoned, trapped or just killed by the wildlife?
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday February 20, @11:22AM (1 child)
Not all spiders are "deadly".
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday February 20, @11:28AM
Well, that really depends on what species you are.